A recent report made by the UN revealed that Colombia is one of the Latin American countries with the highest rates of registered cyberbullying cases. The figures indicate that close to 27% of children and adolescents in the national territory have been victims of this situation at some point in their lives.

According to the report released by the United Nations Organization, about 40% of cases are carried out by colleagues from the same educational institutions. In addition, it was learned that at least 37% of girls and young women in the country have experienced cases of online violence. Among them, the most frequent are: sexual harassment, humiliation and defamation.

It should be remembered that cyberbullying refers to a type of harassment, intimidation and humiliation that is carried out through digital media. In this, social networks play a fundamental role in the execution of cases, but other environments such as emails, text messages and online games are also taken.

Another study that made it possible to know the rates of cyberbullying that are reflected in the country was the one launched by the NGO Bullying Without Borders, in which, based on an analysis of cases reported between 2020 and 2021, 8,981 of them were classified as cases. severe cyberbullying.

In relation to this latest study, Colombia ranks number 10 in the world list with the highest cases of cyberbullying registered. In addition, it was reported that the areas in which the greatest presence of this type of problem is reported are Cundinamarca with 21%, followed by Antioquia with 13% and Atlántico with 12%.

In relation to these cases, Marito Pino, founder of a campaign that works in Latin America, especially in Colombia and Mexico, called “Think Before You Publish” and that operates without profit, pointed out that one of the most determining factors for The problem worsens has to do with the fact that there is not enough knowledge about the risks of cyberbullying in social networks.

In fact, he pointed out that there is no information about the dangers involved in sharing sensitive information on the platforms, such as not only photographs, but also personal data, location, among others.

He also warned about the consequences of this problem and stressed that:

“The impact of cyberbullying on the mental and emotional health of victims is severe and they may experience anxiety, depression, social isolation, low self-esteem and suicidal thoughts. In addition, cyberbullying can have a negative impact on academic performance and the ability of those affected to relate to others.

Researchers discuss cyberbullying

Colombia was present at the International Congress on Research and Transfer in Educational Sciences, an event that is organized by UPAEP and carried out by the University of Zaragoza, Spain, in which issues related to the importance of to create collaborative networks to improve investigative processes, advances, among others.

In the Congress, issues associated with acts of harassment were also developed, one of the axes on which the agenda was developed and in which it was observed as one of the main risks of Internet access in the educational field and the world of social networks, the absence of information with the risks of incorrect use of information on the web.

In this sense, one of the participants, Ana María González, a PhD student at the University of Zaragoza in an investigation entitled “Relationship between socio-emotional competencies for online and offline training”, pointed out that in relation to the use of devices and networks social, children and young people experience high levels of anxiety when they expect immediate feedback, as well as other scenarios such as constant checking of the phone, pathological anxiety and serious situations such as cyberbullying. with Infobae

