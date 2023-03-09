Sudani Net:

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council extended the international sanctions imposed on Sudan by one year, ignoring Khartoum’s appeals to lift them.

Khartoum had repeatedly called on the Council to cancel these sanctions and lift the arms embargo that was imposed during the war that broke out in the Darfur region (West) in 2005.

Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pledged to support the Sudanese demand.

While the 15-member Security Council extended, on Wednesday, until March 12, 2024, the mandate given to the Committee of Experts charged with overseeing and implementing sanctions and the arms embargo, as 13 members voted in favor of extending the sanctions, while Russia and China abstained from voting.

China‘s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, said the sanctions were “outdated and should be lifted because things are improving on the ground.”

