Home » The UN warns of more intense heat waves for the world
News

The UN warns of more intense heat waves for the world

by admin
The UN warns of more intense heat waves for the world

As countries in the northern hemisphere face high temperatures, the world needs to prepare for increasingly intense heat waves, the UN warned on Tuesday.

Southern Europe is currently facing the extreme heat wave Cerberus, while preparing for the arrival of another anticyclone from North Africa, Charon.

“These events will continue to increase in intensity, and the world needs to prepare for more intense heat waves,” said John Nairn, senior adviser on extreme heat at the UN World Meteorological Organization. “This trend shows no signs of abating,” he added.

The expert warned that the El Niño phenomenon would further increase “the occurrence and intensity of extreme heat events” and warned of the growing risks to health.

In this sense, he mentioned that the increase in night temperatures “are especially dangerous […] because the organism is unable to recover from sustained heat”, which could lead to an increased risk of heart attack and death.

“While most attention is focused on daytime highs, it is nighttime temperatures that pose the greatest health risks, especially for vulnerable populations,” Nairm said.

The adviser specified that this situation does not correspond to “normal meteorological phenomena of the past” and stressed that it is a consequence of climate change.

“The impacts on the population, economies and natural environments are very serious, a recent study has calculated that last summer in Europe 60,000 more people died due to extreme heat,” added the specialist.

Likewise, from the World Meteorological Organization they point out that the month of July reflects “extreme and dangerous” heat, while the month of June was the “hottest month ever recorded.” with RT

See also  97% of SMEs “I don’t know or can’t use the ‘win-win measures for the financial sector’”

You may also like

They arrest subjects who demanded money through manuscripts

Atesa assures that it collects 16 thousand tons...

Bad weather in Veneto – News

El Salvador launches National Vaccination Scheme in the...

Concerns increase in venomous snake bites

Urban regeneration: make way for design competitions if...

Government begins second legislature with significant wear: Zuleta

Drugs: 100 deliveries a day, gang defeated in...

Emelec is among the sixteen best in the...

Tornado Causes Extensive Damage to Pfizer Pharmaceutical Plant,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy