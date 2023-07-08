The Uncertain Future for Undocumented Workers in Florida

Title: Uncertainty Looms for Undocumented Workers in Florida Amid New State Law

MIAMI – A recently enacted state law has left undocumented workers in Florida facing an uncertain future. In a state heavily reliant on their labor, the fear of deportation and the challenges posed by new regulations are prompting many to question their next move.

The story of a young Cuban immigrant couple, who arrived in the United States just two months ago in search of a better future, echoes the experiences of thousands of undocumented immigrants living in Florida. Despite their limited English proficiency, the couple has found employment in a restaurant and a pastry shop respectively. They are renting a tiny studio within walking distance of their workplace and language classes.

However, the Cuban Adjustment Act mandates that they regulate their immigration status within a year and a day, creating a cloud of uncertainty. Several of their colleagues have already left the state, fearing deportation.

Statistics reveal that Florida is home to around 772,000 undocumented workers, predominantly employed in agriculture, construction, service, and transportation industries. Astonishingly, undocumented workers in agriculture alone constitute 37 to 47% of the labor force.

Neza Xiuhtecutli, the Director of the Florida Farm Workers Association, estimates that about 300,000 farm workers lack both residence and work permits. Similar concerns are evident in the construction industry, employing approximately 68,150 workers statewide, with 23% being immigrants. Furthermore, immigrants constitute 14% of the service sector’s workforce.

The controversial state law, which requires companies with 25 or more employees to use the E-Verify system, has triggered anxiety among Florida farmers, experiencing a scarcity of labor as their primarily undocumented workforce flees to neighboring states like Georgia. The law has been criticized for its lack of enforcement capability and has been deemed purely politically motivated.

A provision within the law has also raised alarm among immigrants in need of medical attention. Hospitals receiving Medicaid funds must collect patient information regarding immigration status. However, Felipe Pinzón, president of Hispanic Unity of Florida, has stressed that immigrants, irrespective of their status, can seek healthcare services without fear.

Carlos Migoya, the president of the Jackson Hospital Health System, one of the largest in the US, reassured patients that their personal information will not be shared. He clarified that the state only receives data regarding the number of patients and corresponding expenses, with no information regarding immigration status.

Though the law criminalizes transporting undocumented immigrants out of the state, Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez expressed that the police force is not actively seeking out undocumented individuals or requesting their papers. He urged victims of crime to come forward and emphasized that engaging in illegal activities could have legal consequences regardless of immigration status.

Experts suggest that the enforcement of the law may create fear within communities, potentially reducing the availability of labor in agriculture, the service sector, and construction by 10% or more.

Michelle Canero, an immigration lawyer, expressed concern regarding the law’s impact on Florida’s undocumented workforce. She highlighted the confusion surrounding the legislation and how it is scaring away workers whom the state heavily relies on.

As the situation unfolds, many undocumented immigrants are left grappling with a tough decision of whether to stay and face the risks or leave behind everything they have built in Florida. The law’s consequences are poised to shape the state’s socioeconomic landscape and workforce availability for years to come.

