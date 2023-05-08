The uncovering

President Petro was radicalized, undoubtedly. He no longer supported the coalition with the traditional parties and some bishops of the Green party.

However, he has his interior minister, Luis Velasco, known as “chuspas”, jumping bushes with the congressmen of those parties, possibly with a lot of “jam” in hand, so that they do not suck more cock with the approval of the reforms. that Petro vehemently wants, possibly at the request of the Sao Paulo Forum and, to achieve the impoverishment of a Colombia led by the devil with high inflation and a recession breathing down our necks.

They have already achieved the approval of the Development Plan, a platform that will end up hindering the development of our country much more, with a special article to raise the property tax disproportionately, thanks to a controversial “mico” that will adjust the “multipurpose” cadastral in an intricate way.

Likewise, they have gasoline as a workhorse to make millions of Colombians suffer.

Apart from the fact that everything goes up in price, including the “blessed” tolls, they already threaten us with another tax that will serve to replace the ticket that reached different regions for oil, gas and coal, known as participation, which will not continue to be explored by order of the president and of Mrs. Irene Vélez’s father, old Hildebrando.

Rather, the tiger ate us because of eleven million compatriots, eight of whom have already repented, except for the indigenous ethnic group, and 39 million more who voted for Hernández, the liar, and those who did not vote.

Petro also called on peasants and indigenous people to take to the streets to defend their “government work”, a dangerous situation for the democratic stability of the country; That means promoting a class struggle, in which the president and his friends are teachers, which would lead to a serious disturbance of public order that is not known how it will end.

He also threatened us with a constituent assembly, possibly by decree and closing Congress and the high courts, as well as the media, little appreciated by the current government.

One does not know if the country will be caught with its “breeches down” but, they are warned. Meanwhile, the Colombian stock market is in trouble and the gasoline stock is collapsing, both in Colombia and New York.

Knowing Mr. But, that doesn’t interest him.

Many of us also do not believe him when on Labor Day, from his presidential balcony, he turned us pale with his verbiage and the next day, from Spain, he treated us as liars by saying that “he had not meant what he said.” Blessed be my God.

The post El destape appeared first on Diario Occidente.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

