The under 22 soccer team is eliminated by Costa Rica and will fight for the bronze medal – Diario La Página

Costa Rica defeated El Salvador 1-2 in the second semifinal and qualified for the final to play the gold medal against Mexico in soccer at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games San Salvador 2023.

In the first half, El Salvador had few real danger options, especially due to a Costa Rica that did very little throughout the game, La Selecta had its first option at 7′, with a shot from Emerson Mauricio that went over the top .

Costa Rica achieved effective overflows from the right with a skillful Kenneth Vargas who was the one who generated the most danger on the visit, and converted a penalty at 32′, after Melvin Cruz brought down a Costa Rican player in the area. Kenneth Vargas charged up the center and the goalie moved to his right.

El Salvador sought to change its offensive base with the entry of Alejandro Henriquez and Juan Sánchez, who did soak up the game, but Vargas scored a double by remaining alone and defining before goalkeeper Sibrián left at 49′.

From then on everything belonged to El Salvador, for example, Mauricio hit the goal in the small area and the ball hit the post in the clearest before Juan Sánchez’s goal at 73′ when he finished off a goal in the small area ball of the alliance striker.

