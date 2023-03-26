From March 21 to 24, 2023, history will remember that in the city of Bukavu, capital of the province of South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the famous round table for peace and development of this province was held, as the organizers dubbed it.

This one-of-a-kind forum, following its selective and pathetically inclusive format, brought together some national, provincial, religious and perhaps civil society political figures to discuss the evils and vices plaguing the province of South Kivu.

Sud-Kivu, a province plagued by enormous political, security, infrastructural and economic instability; Bukavu, a city of controversy, accepted, in spite of itself, to welcome these meetings with its hosts, mainly from the place, but unfortunately not residents for several years.

In his remarks at the opening of this historic meeting, Joseph NKINZO, pioneer of the activity and president of LIPADE, announced that the province of South Kivu is sinking into unprecedented socio-economic precariousness, before continue that it is also devoid of communication infrastructure and other basic social needs due to unpromising governance in relation to the expectations of the population.

More than one Bukavian and Kivutian welcome the holding of these meetings in this very crucial period when the province is swimming in a brilliant security crisis with the activism of armed groups in seven of the eight territories of the province, as well as instability political with the persistent conflict between the provincial government and the Provincial Assembly.

The underside of the cards

Officially, political, administrative and legal matters; peace, security and social cohesion, land management and large concessions; natural resources and the environment; economics and resource mobilization; geostrategic issues in the Great Lakes region; as well as socio-cultural questions were at the rendezvous between participants.

Despite the nature and tenor of the resolutions resulting from this round table, which is not at all unanimous both inside and outside the province, these resolutions would run the risk of satisfying a frank of participants and the organizers .

Look, from the opening of the work of the round table, tongues are torn to denounce the procedure for selecting participants in this forum where most came from Kinshasa.

A reality that borders on frustration within local opinion.

»We would have liked all the sons and daughters of South Kivu living in Kinshasa to be in these meetings. Because the whole population thinks that the misfortune of the province comes from Kinshasa. And the population always expresses it by saying: in Kinshasa we kill and we bury in South Kivu and it is in all sectors”, said Adrien ZAWADI, President of the Civil Society Provincial Coordination Office of South Kivu and one of the participants.

For their part, the young petitioners, a pressure movement in the provinces, invited the population to reject this dialogue as a whole, the resolutions of which are automatically known.

Same story for the Movement of Indignants who considered this round table of association of criminals.

Meanwhile, comments in social networks are clear and without taboo: “These meetings were organized by some Kinshasa people ignorant of the daily reality of South Kivu to squander the coffers of the public treasury. And then they will return to Kinshasa to justify their deal to their financier, the civilian office of the Head of State”.

Internet users have gone even further to suggest the format that this famous round table should take with target actors and participants in particular, they cite, former governors living in South Kivu, the former chief of staff of the Chief of State Vital Kamerhe and the current President of the Senate, Senator Bahati Lukwebo, and consort.

Others also wonder if the rehabilitation of the Provincial Governor by the Constitutional Court and the organization of these works, is a normal coincidence.

Without titillating the consciences of each other, only the organizers of these meetings, supported in large part by the Civil House of the Head of State and the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS), know the secrets of its holding, better still its ins and outs in this context of the electoral process, also safe in the East of the country.

Jules NINDA