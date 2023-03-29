In the Scandinavian region, a collective concern was installed related to the presence of Erling Haaland in the next Eurocup that will be held in 2024. It is that the Norwegian team could not overcome the weak Georgia team in the Baumit Arena and the distribution of points left to the Viking cast very far from the places that grant the classification for the continental competition.

For the second date of Group A, Alexander Sorloth had put those led by Ståle Solbakken ahead, but in addition Georges Mikautadze sealed the final 1-1 that deprived the team from northern Europe of victory. In addition, in the same area, Scotland achieved a surprise and historic 2-0 victory against Spain in a duel played at Hampden Park that allowed the British representative to climb to the top with an ideal score.

Scott McTominay was the hero of the day when celebrating the two goals that confirmed the victory of the team led by Steve Clarke.

For its part, in Group D Croatia added a new joy by winning 2-0 against Turkey in the clash that was played at the Bursa BüyükÅŸehir Belediye. Mateo Kovacic was the author of the goals for the team in charge of Zlatko Dalic, who was a finalist in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and reached the semifinals in Qatar 2022.

In addition, in the United Kingdom the hopes of playing the international contest continued, since Kieffer Moore gave the victory by the minimum difference to Wales over Latvia.

In other matches of the day, Switzerland thrashed Israel 3-0 at home, Romania defeated Belarus 2-1 and Kosovo drew 1-1 with Andorra.

THE RESULTS

Georgia 1-1 Norway

Scotland 2-0 Spain

Türkiye 0-2 Croatia

Wales 1-0 Latvia

Switzerland 3-0 Israel

Romania 2-1 Belarus

Kosovo 1-1 Andorra

POSITIONS

Group A: Scotland 6, Spain 3, Georgia 1, Norway 1 and Cyprus 0

Group D: Croatia 4, Wales 4, Türkiye 3, Armenia 0 and Latvia 0

Group I: Switzerland 6, Romania 6, Kosovo 2, Andorra 1, Israel 1 and Belarus 0