Home News The unheeded alarm of the former mayor of Casamicciola “Clogged riverbeds, intervene”
News

The unheeded alarm of the former mayor of Casamicciola “Clogged riverbeds, intervene”

by admin
The unheeded alarm of the former mayor of Casamicciola “Clogged riverbeds, intervene”

Neglect and degradation. The superficiality. The irresponsibility. The absence of prevention. The man who inhabited the mountain, without bothering to listen to it. “But now it will be necessary to understand that one cannot go back to those houses, nor to that area”, says Vincenzo D’Ambrosio, former mayor of Casamicciola, in a resigned tone, acquitted of the charge of culpable disaster for the death of Anna De Felice, a victim of another flood, that of 2009.

“In

See also  Will there be Bing Dundun in the Metaverse? The manufacturer Yuanlong Yatu says it is laying out the metaverse – IT and Sports – cnBeta.COM

You may also like

South, Svimez: 500 thousand potential new poor for...

Interactive Poster | The Secretary of the Provincial...

The zero covid policy awakens the desire for...

Ophiopogon japonicus in Santai County, Mianyang City, Sichuan...

From Polesine to Casamicciola: when land mismanagement sows...

Chongqing added 238 local confirmed cases yesterday, 9447...

Covid, after a thousand days of pandemic, the...

The Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued a one-week weather...

Cooks, waiters, labourers: this is how the Smuraglia...

China-UK relations: Staff dissent over UK government’s demand...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy