Neglect and degradation. The superficiality. The irresponsibility. The absence of prevention. The man who inhabited the mountain, without bothering to listen to it. “But now it will be necessary to understand that one cannot go back to those houses, nor to that area”, says Vincenzo D’Ambrosio, former mayor of Casamicciola, in a resigned tone, acquitted of the charge of culpable disaster for the death of Anna De Felice, a victim of another flood, that of 2009.

“In