Transfer to the Unicomm headquarters in Dueville for the mayor Viviana Fusaro accompanied by the leaders of the Giro delle Mura to meet the patrons of the Marcello Cestaro group. Objective: to strengthen the collaborations that the group that owns the Famila, Emisfero and A&O large-scale retail brands has established for many years with our city. “I found an extremely open and dynamic person, to whom I first of all thanked him for the support he has been guaranteeing for a long time now to the “Corri Feltre”, the sporting and health education event promoted by the Municipality of Feltre which has now become an appointment fixed for the families of Feltre, but also for a series of other important events in our city. I am sure», adds Fusaro, «that our working relationship will be able to continue and, I hope, develop further in the future».

The president of the Giro delle Mura Gian Pietro Slongo with Emilio Marzaro and Diego Da Col presented the final balance of the activities carried out in 2022 in Cestaro to which Unicomm has given its support: «The company will also support the “Giro delle Mura” association in 2023 Mura” in all its main appointments. This is a very significant partnership for us, as it represents a guarantee of continuity in planning future activities for the benefit of sportsmen and women, especially the younger ones», commented Slongo.