The uniforms that changed the lives of more than 10,000 Colombian youth

A few days ago, the book “Our stories are rewritten under the uniform” was launched, a compilation of chronicles of the testimonies of 12 young people who transformed their lives by joining the Colombian National Police and Navy thanks to the #Vamos_Sumando Scholarship program.

The book was prepared within the framework of the implementation of the #Vamos Sumando Scholarship program, of the Anti-Narcotics Affairs and Law Enforcement Section (INL) of the United States Embassy in Colombia.

The book was presented in Cartagena, at a special event at the Radisson Hotel and was attended by the 12 leading scholarship holders, Lance Hegerle, deputy director of INL in Colombia and representatives of that office, as well as senior Police officers. National and the Navy of Colombia.

These life chronicles tell how these young people, thanks to the scholarship program, have managed to overcome the precariousness of disadvantaged contexts and have overcome violence in their territories of origin, to become the pride of their families and carry their heads held high their uniforms, which are a symbol of dignity and a sense of belonging to the National Police, the Colombian Navy and to be at the service of all Colombians.

The protagonists of these stories opened their hearts to tell their life testimonies in a book that pays tribute to other young people who have bet on a life within the law, of service and who are capable, integral people, trained under excellence and ambassadors of change, with a voice of incidence in their own reality and in their community.

The #Vamos_Sumando Scholarship program was born in 2009 with the purpose of changing the environments and lives of indigenous people, Afro-Colombians, Raizales, Palenqueros and people from rural areas, who find in these scholarships an opportunity to grow professionally and to serve the country to through its incorporation into these two institutions. At the time of writing this book, the program has awarded more than 10,000 scholarships, 9,672 for youth belonging to the National Police in their ranks as patrolmen and officers, and 480 to scholarship holders belonging to the Colombian Navy.

The program’s objectives include increasing the number and percentage of participation of people from economically disadvantaged rural communities and ethnic minorities in the National Police (PNC) and the Colombian Navy (ARC), improving the perception of vulnerable communities about the two institutions, in addition to reducing interest in joining illegal armed groups, and promoting legality and rural security in the country.

Among the benefits offered by these scholarships are the payment of 100% of the tuition to the training schools, purchase of the tactical equipment that is required by each institution, purchase of a laptop and monthly financial support during the studies.

“Today, after having a program with this reach and impact, I can tell the people who will hold this book in their hands that we work tirelessly so that young people with needs and deprivations can fulfill their dreams and desires to have a life within the law and strive for a safe and crime-free Colombia. Therefore, we seek that many others become interested, that they support this initiative and join in to continue contributing to Colombia. For our part, rest assured that we will not get tired of betting on you, every day,” said Lance Hegerle, INL Deputy Director.

