The Union Gurten is going into the 10th regional league season with a lot of confidence

Since then, the team from the 1200-inhabitant community has been an integral part of the third highest Austrian football league. In the tenth “anniversary season” the Gurtner want to follow up on the strong performances of the past season with fourth place. “The team once again went all out in preparation,” says coach Peter Madritsch. For the 48-year-old it is already the sixth season on the Gurtner bench. The mix of old hands and young, talented players is one of the great secrets of success.

At the start of the Regionalliga Mitte 2023/2024 season, Gurten is making a guest appearance at newly promoted ASK Klagenfurt tonight (6 p.m.). In the first round of the ÖFB Cup, the Carinthians put up an open fight against the second division club Admira Wacker and only had to admit defeat 2:4 in extra time. “It was a very strong performance by Klagenfurt, that must be warning enough for us,” said Madritsch. The slight favorite role is with his team, “but if we don’t all go to our limit, we won’t take anything countable with us,” says the Gurtner coach in the OÖN interview. Rene Wirth, Jakob Horner and the long-term injured Rene Kienberger are missing.

Cup wishless SV Ried

It will be exciting for Gurten a second time on Sunday in the cup draw. The wishless? “An Innviertel derby against SV Ried,” says Madritsch with a laugh. Then it would be a father-son duel. Diego Madritsch (17) plays for the second division.

The Young Vikings also start the season tonight with an away game in Gleisdorf (7 p.m.).

