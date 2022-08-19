Xu Jianguo emphasized at the symposium on promoting the united front work of non-party intellectuals and people without party affiliation

Resolutely implement the spirit of the Central United Front Work Conference

Promote the united front work of non-party intellectuals and people without party affiliation to a new level

On the afternoon of the 18th, the United Front Work Department of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee held a symposium on promoting the united front work of non-party intellectuals and persons without party affiliation to convey and study the spirit of the Central United Front Work Conference, exchange work experience, and deploy work tasks. Xu Jianguo, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Minister of the United Front Work Department, and Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference Party Group, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. The United Front Work Department of the party committees of the cities (prefectures), the relevant departments of the province, and the heads of some universities, state-owned enterprises, and scientific research institutes attended the meeting. Harbin, Daqing, the Provincial Party Committee Education Work Committee, Harbin Institute of Technology, Harbin Electric Group, and Provincial Academy of Agricultural Sciences made exchange speeches .

Xu Jianguo pointed out that the Central United Front Work Conference is an important meeting held by the Party Central Committee on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of our Party’s explicit United Front policy. Party committees (party groups) at all levels and units should take learning and implementing the spirit of the Central United Front Work Conference as an important political task, and guide non-Party intellectuals and people without party affiliation to resolutely defend the “two establishments” and effectively achieve “two maintenances.”

Xu Jianguo emphasized that it is necessary to deeply study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the significance of the united front work of non-Party intellectuals and people without party affiliation, conscientiously implement the spirit of the relevant documents of the central government, focus on ideological and political work, focus on the building of representative teams, and focus on giving full play Actively play a positive role, fully respect, safeguard and care for the interests of allies, and promote the united front work of non-Party intellectuals and people without party affiliation to a new level in the new era. It is necessary to adhere to the unified leadership of the party committee, adhere to integrity and innovation, strengthen the building of non-party intellectuals associations, effectively strengthen the organization and leadership of the united front work of non-party intellectuals and non-party affiliations, and maximize the mobilization of non-party intellectuals and non-party affiliations to create innovative ideas. Positivity, gather wisdom and strength for the revitalization and development of Longjiang, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress. (Reporter Sang Lei)

