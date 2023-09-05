The United Nations comments on De Mistura’s visit

Hespress Politics Photo: UN page Ahmad Al-Sassi from El-AyounWednesday 6 September 2023 – 00:17

The United Nations commented on the visit led by the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to the southern regions, during the press conference that was held yesterday evening at the headquarters of the UN Security Council in New York.

In this regard, Farhan Haq, the official spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, said that Staffan de Mistura, the personal envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to the Sahara, is leading in-depth consultations with all parties concerned with the Sahara conflict to determine all regional ties related to the file.

The UN official added, in response to a journalist’s question about what is new to be presented by the first round of its kind in the region, that “the talks being conducted by the UN envoy are looking at prospects for constructive progress in the political process related to the Sahara file.”

The same spokesman indicated that “Stefan de Mistura already intends to report on his visits and engagements to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Security Council next October.”

The UN envoy, Stéphane de Mistura, arrived yesterday in the city of El-Ayoun, where he started his meetings, which he chose to be “closed”, with a meeting with Abdel Salam Bakrat, the governor of the El-Ayoun-Sakia El-Hamra region. Civil and Jurist in the same city.

