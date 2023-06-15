The United Nations.. shedding light before the Committee of 24 on the positive dynamic of comprehensive development in the Moroccan Sahara

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

On Tuesday, before the members of the Committee of 24 of the United Nations meeting in New York, the positive dynamism of the comprehensive development witnessed by the southern provinces of the Kingdom was highlighted.

The associative activist for the city of Dakhla, Mr. Dahi El Khattat, stressed during the annual meeting of the 24th Committee, that «the Moroccan Sahara is at the forefront of the Kingdom’s regions that benefit from all the reforms undertaken by Morocco at the political, economic, developmental, social and cultural levels, including with regard to human rights. ».

He highlighted, in this context, that His Majesty King Mohammed VI launched, in 2015, the new development model for the southern provinces, with a budget of $8 billion, explaining that these large workshops enabled the implementation of an integrated set of social and economic development projects, which have direct benefits. on the population of the Sahara as a whole, and made the region an economic center for West Africa, regionally and continentally.

Within the framework of the expanded regionalization, the spokesman indicated that the inhabitants of the Moroccan Sahara, like all other regions of Morocco, elect their local, regional and national representatives, who manage the affairs of the two regions of the Moroccan Sahara, according to the democratic choice of the inhabitants of these parts of the Kingdom’s land, noting that the southern regions recorded the largest rates of participation. in electoral events at the national level.

He stressed that this broad involvement confirms the cling of the inhabitants of the southern provinces to their Moroccanness, and their complete confidence in the Kingdom’s institutions and legislation, noting that in the Moroccan Sahara there are thousands of civil society associations that carry out their activities freely thanks to the guarantees stipulated in the 2011 constitution and in all national laws.

On the other hand, the intervention mentioned that the Moroccan Sahara region is an area open to the world, visited daily by a large number of Moroccan and international civil society associations, national and foreign parliamentarians, diplomats, mandate holders of special procedures of the United Nations Human Rights Council, and media representatives. national and international.

He added that the National Council for Human Rights has two regional committees in Laayoune and Dakhla that support respect and promotion of human rights, noting that the role of these two committees has been praised in all UN Security Council resolutions since their establishment, including Resolution 2654.

Mr. Al-Khatat also highlighted that the implementation of the recommendations of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council enhances the progress made in the field of advancing economic, social and cultural rights, as recognized in international covenants, in order to create economic dynamism, enhance employment opportunities, and preserve the local Hassani culture.

And “contrary to the state of calm, prosperity, freedom and stability enjoyed by the inhabitants of the Moroccan Sahara,” the speaker continues, “the detained population lives in the Tindouf camps in harsh inhumane conditions, due to the flagrant violation of all their rights and the refusal of the host state to allow the census and registration of these residents, as well as the authorization illegal to the authorities by the state sponsoring the armed separatist militia + Polisario + ».

He added that this armed separatist movement is known for its proven links to terrorist groups, and its leaders commit the worst and most heinous crimes, including sexual violence, rape and discriminatory practices on racial grounds, as well as military recruitment of children, noting that the Polisario leaders commit these crimes with the complicity of the incubating state. , which established a security cordon around the Tindouf camps to prevent the exit of its inhabitants.

Recalling that the UN Commission on Human Rights and other UN commissions have denounced this illegal situation prevailing in southwestern Algeria, the petitioner highlights that the Polisario and the officials of the host state are systematically stealing humanitarian aid destined for the Tindouf camps, a fact that has already been the subject of many of reports, including that of the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food Programme.

He also warned against leaders of the Polisario leading criminal activities that threaten security and peace in the entire region, stressing that the perpetrators of these atrocious crimes against the population detained in the Tindouf camps must be held accountable for these crimes by international justice.

