The National Assembly organized, jointly with the United Nations System in Togo, an important meeting on March 29, 2023 at the seat of the hemicycle under the chairmanship of Yawa Tsègan. This meeting, which is part of the review of the partnership framework for the period 2023-2026, was an opportunity for the national representation to present its strategic and institutional plan.

An overview of the strategic and institutional plan of the National Assembly articulated around 4 fundamental axes was presented. It allows to achieve generally satisfactory results, in particular, the improvement of the institution’s website and a very noticeable digital presence. A collaborative work platform being created, the training of MPs and staff on the budget sensitive to gender and social inclusion, the acquisition of IT and videoconferencing equipment to enable MPs to work better, are exposed to the encounter.

The Acting Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in Togo and Resident Representative of UNFPA in Togo, Josiane Yaguibou, congratulated the national representation for this initiative, which makes it possible to make a real progress report on the strategic partnership. “As the United Nations system, we have welcomed the progress that has been made by the National Assembly under the leadership of the President in the context of the adoption of various laws, in particular universal health insurance, the 4 utility laws which were adopted last November on the well-being of women, social protection, the fight against sexual violence against learners in schools,” she said.

To strengthen these efforts and continue to support the National Assembly in the areas identified, the representatives of the various agencies of the United Nations system have identified actions including, among others, “the adoption of measures favorable to women, especially their support by the national representation to occupy decision-making positions, the provision of assistance in displaced areas, intervention in the Savanes region, advocacy with various actors to consolidate the rights of children, the fight against pregnancies in education, violence against children, advocacy for the promotion of inclusive social policies and basic social services”

These various pleas and actions, according to the President of the National Assembly, Yawa Tsègan, are in perfect symbiosis with the concerns of the deputies. “They find a favorable echo in the work done by the deputies within the various permanent committees”, she commented.

It should be noted that the new cooperation framework for sustainable development between Togo and the United Nations System covers the period 2023-2026 for an amount of 247 million dollars or approximately 150 billion FCFA.

Atha Assan