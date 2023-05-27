(Deutsche Welle Chinese Website) The U.S. Department of Justice stated on Friday (May 26) that two Chinese-born Los Angeles residents were charged with using bribes to advance the Chinese government’s crackdown on Falun Gong.

The two indicted are 70-year-old U.S. citizen Chen Jun (transliteration, English name John Chen) and 43-year-old U.S. permanent resident Feng Lin (transliteration), both born in China. They are charged with acting in the United States as unregistered agents of a foreign government, bribing public officials and conspiring to commit international money laundering.

According to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, Chen Jun and Feng Lin are suspected of cooperating in a Chinese government-led scheme to target Falun Gong members in the United States in an attempt to strip them of tax-exempt status from an entity operating in the United States. The department said the plan was part of a broader crackdown by the Chinese government against dissidents in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the indictment a month after the pair were arrested by federal agents. Chen and Feng are suspected of running China‘s “secret police station” in Manhattan’s Chinatown. The department has filed suit against the pair in federal court for the Southern District of New York. Reuters could not immediately reach the parties and their lawyers. The Chinese embassy in Washington had no immediate comment on the matter.

Cash bribes to “take down Falun Gong”

In a press release, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote that Chen Jun and Feng Lin attempted to bribe an undercover U.S. tax official in 2023 to a federal agent who had become a U.S. tax official in order to use the IRS’ “Whistleblower Program” to advance the deprivation of tax exemptions for Falun Gong entities status action.

Federal prosecutors allege that Chen Jun and Feng Lin filed a complaint with the U.S. tax agency in February in an effort to crack down on Falun Gong, describing Falun Gong as a “massive super cult.” The pair then approached an undercover agent claiming to be a taxman to ensure the report was dealt with by the tax office.

On May 14, Chen and Feng met the undercover agent in Newburgh, New York. Chen Jun gave the agent $1,000 in cash as a down payment for bribes, and promised to pay a total of $50,000 to start the audit of the reported project. In addition, if the report is successful, they will also distribute 60% of the IRS whistleblower bonus to the agent. On May 18, 2023, Feng Lin paid the agent another $4,000 in bribes at Kennedy International Airport to advance the plan.

The Justice Department wrote in a news release that Chen Jun made it clear in a recorded phone call that the bribes were paid to carry out the Chinese government’s goal of “bringing down…Falungong,” and that the bribes were paid by the Chinese government Guided and funded. According to a wiretap intercepted by the Justice Department, Chen Jun and Feng Lin talked about receiving instructions from “Chinese official-1” to delete instructions from the official to prevent their deeds from being revealed. The two also spoke of the official as a Chinese government official in charge of a bribery scheme targeting Falun Gong.

20 years ago today: Falun Gong was officially banned “Qigong Craze” and “Falungong” In the 1990s, China set off a national qigong craze, and “Falungong”, which originated in Jilin Province, also spread rapidly during this period and became one of the most influential practicing groups. The picture shows Falun Gong practitioners in a square in Guangzhou.

20 years ago today: Falun Gong was officially banned “April 25 petition” has become a “serious political incident” On April 25, 1999, tens of thousands of Falun Gong practitioners gathered near Zhongnanhai in Beijing for a sit-in demonstration, demanding an end to the previous media offensive and police harassment against Falun Gong. The People’s Daily later said that the incident “directly targeted the Party Central Committee and the State Council. … This is the most serious political incident since the political turmoil in 1989, and it has caused extremely bad political influence at home and abroad.”

20 years ago today: Falun Gong was officially banned mass arrests Beginning on July 20, 1999, operations to arrest Falun Gong practitioners were carried out across China. On July 22, Beijing officially issued the “Decision of the Ministry of Civil Affairs of the People’s Republic of China on Banning the Falun Dafa Research Association.” While the official media began to criticize Falun Gong, a large number of Falun Gong practitioners were arrested. The United States and other Western countries called on the Chinese government to adopt a “restraint attitude”.

20 years ago today: Falun Gong was officially banned sporadic protests After Falun Gong was announced to be outlawed, with the deepening of arrests and suppression, sporadic protests by Falun Gong practitioners continued to occur across China. The picture shows that on October 1, 2000, a Falun Gong protester was arrested by plainclothes police in Tiananmen Square.

20 years ago today: Falun Gong was officially banned The confusing “self-immolation incident” On January 23, 2001, the Chinese Lunar New Year’s Eve, Xinhua News Agency reported that five Falun Gong practitioners set themselves on fire in Tiananmen Square on that day. Falun Gong refuted this statement, saying that Falun Gong prohibits violence and suicide, and that the self-immolation incident was self-directed and staged by the Chinese authorities, “in order to increase the rationality of the crackdown.”

20 years ago today: Falun Gong was officially banned Falun Gong and Human Rights The detention of a large number of Falun Gong practitioners without trial has raised concerns among the international community and human rights organizations. Reports of Falun Gong practitioners being subjected to various tortures have also appeared in the newspapers. But Chinese officials often reject criticism from abroad on the grounds that they must not interfere in internal affairs. In China, some lawyers representing Falun Gong practitioners have also been suppressed by the authorities, including lawyer Gao Zhisheng whose whereabouts are still unknown.

20 years ago today: Falun Gong was officially banned The Falun Gong Movement Outside China As Falun Gong has been completely banned in China, Falun Gong practitioners in many countries around the world are also trying their best to spread the “truth” to the local society. In addition to protest marches, Falun Gong also founded news media and cultural groups. The picture shows Falun Gong practitioners on the streets of Hong Kong to demonstrate China’s torture of Falun Gong practitioners.

20 years ago today: Falun Gong was officially banned Trump Meets with Falun Gong Practitioners On July 17, during the Ministerial Conference on Promoting Religious Freedom, US President Trump received 27 survivors of religious persecution or their families at the White House, including Falun Gong practitioner Zhang Yuhua. The Chinese side expresses its strong dissatisfaction, “The US invites ‘Falun Gong’ cult members and other personnel who slander China’s religious policies to participate in the so-called religious conference and arranges for them to meet with US leaders. This is a complete interference in China’s internal affairs.” Author: Deutsche Welle Chinese Website



“China disregards the rule of law and international norms”

China banned the Falun Gong movement in 1999, labeling it a cult and one of the “five poisons,” the greatest threat to its rule. Since then, Falun Gong practitioners have established the “Longquan Temple”, a 400-acre sanctuary in upstate New York.

The Justice Department has pursued a series of indictments in recent years to obstruct China‘s search, targeting and suppression of pro-democracy activists and other dissidents in the United States.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement that the Chinese government has once again tried and failed to target dissidents in the United States, and that the U.S. will “continue to investigate, undermine, and prosecute” China‘s efforts to “silence critics and expand its regime.” to U.S. soil” efforts.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray said: “The Chinese government has once again demonstrated its disregard for the rule of law and international norms. The FBI will not tolerate the CCP’s repression in the United States, that is, threats to the people, harassment ransom and intimidation. We will continue to confront the Chinese government’s efforts to violate our laws and suppress the rights and freedoms of our people.”

According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Chen Jun and Feng Lin were each charged with one count of failing to notify the Department of Justice of serving as a foreign government agent and bribing a public official, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison; one count of failing to notify the Department of Justice of serving as a foreign government agent one count of bribing a public official, which carries a maximum penalty of fifteen years; and one count of conspiracy to commit international money laundering, which carries a maximum penalty of twenty years.

(Reuters, Associated Press)

