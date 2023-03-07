“The State of Exception gives authorities the power to detain anyone suspected of gang activity and suspends various constitutional rights, including the normal protections of criminal proceedings such as the right to a speedy trial,” the statement says. warning from the United States to its nationals to consider traveling to El Salvador. .(US Embassy San Salvador | March 6, 2023-)

The State Department’s warning ensures that the new update was made after a periodic review of the crime risk indicator and the implications that the exception regime, imposed since March 2022, may have for Americans who are on Salvadoran soil, given that “Prison conditions are harsh.”

The suspension of rights and constitutional guarantees decreed by the Salvadoran government were motivated, according to Legislative Decree 333, approved on March 27, 2022, by a rise in homicides that in three days left at least 87 victims.

He also points out that “numerous US citizens and other aliens have been detained under the State of Exception, some in an allegedly arbitrary manner.”

The US government adds that as part of the Territorial Control Plan, the Salvadoran authorities can also, “without prior notice, restrict access through checkpoints to areas where gang activity is suspected,” for which it informs its citizens that access and freedom of movement within those areas may be limited.

This fact is part of phase 5 of the territorial control plan. Photo EDH/ Francisco Rubio

“Violent crime continues”

Although the State Department indicates that “there has been a significant reduction in gang-related activity,” it points out that “Violent crime continues to be a concern in large parts of the country.”

He adds that crime rates vary between departments and municipalities. “Areas with higher crime rates are often located very close to lower crime areas or must be crossed to move between lower risk areas,” he says in the official statement.

In addition, the US government mentions that local authorities, that is, city halls, “may lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents” and stresses that the concentration of resources is in tourist areas, which means that they tend to have a greater police presence than urban areas.