President Biden to Sign Executive Order with Secondary Sanctions for Banks Financing Russian War Machine

Washington, D.C. – President Joe Biden will sign an executive order this Friday imposing secondary sanctions on banks that continue to finance companies aiding Russia in its aggression against Ukraine. The move is aimed at further disrupting material support to Russia’s defense industrial base and obstructing its efforts to increase military capabilities.

According to White House officials, the executive order is a new tool to pursue banks that are still allowing the companies they finance to send crucial components for war to Russia’s military industrial complex or continue doing business with Moscow. The decree is said to offer a “surgical tool” to go after financial institutions carrying out transactions that promote Russian military capacity.

The United States and its allies have previously implemented numerous sanctions that have had a significant impact on Russia’s ability to access goods and technology necessary for building weapons. However, the Kremlin has responded by creating front companies with financial intermediaries to circumvent these sanctions.

While many of these front companies have been uncovered, the new executive order is intended to discourage the behavior that promotes Russia’s ability to build weapons in its aggression against Ukraine. It is the first time that a tool with secondary sanctions has been approved to pursue financial institutions during this conflict.

The goal of the sanctions is to deny Russia access to the income it needs for the war and to disrupt its supply chain. Today’s actions specifically aim to hinder Russia’s ability to build weapons and discourage behavior that supports its military capacity.

The European Union also recently approved a new package of sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on its diamonds. President Volodimir Zelensky of Ukraine expressed gratitude for the approval, while European Justice ratified sanctions against businessman Roman Abramovich for his role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The signing of this executive order by President Biden is another step in the ongoing effort to hold Russia accountable for its aggression and support Ukraine in its defense.

