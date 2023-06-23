The United States asks its citizens not to travel to seven provinces of Ecuador – Diario La Hora

The US made security recommendations.

In the alert, it asks its citizens to be careful in Ecuador, especially in seven provinces.

Las violent deaths, kidnappings and robberies are the parameters taken into account by the United States Department of State which raised its security alert level for its citizens.

On June 22, the United States issued an announcement calling for taking precautions or avoiding visiting seven provinces: El Oro, Manabí, Santo Domingo, Los Ríos, Santa Elena, Cañar and Carchi.

The alert has four levels, and in cities like Huaquillas (El Oro) or Quevedo (Los Ríos)the Embassy simply asks that those interested in going desist.

The alert includes includes Guayaquil and Esmeraldascities that that country had already determined as violent.

For those already in Ecuador, the United States recommends:

Be aware of your surroundings Move with caution Keep a ‘low profile’ Sign up for the ‘Smart Travelers’ program, to receive alerts or locate you in case of emergency Prepare a contingency plan (AVV)

