The United States debuts, the world champion

The United States soccer team makes its debut in the Women’s World Cup. Photo: Alex Morgan

The selection feminine football soccer USAmaximum winner from Copa of the World con four titles, will face off tonight friday july 21 from 2023 to 20:00 Vietnam for the first date of the group E of the contest.

The coach of the United States soccer team, Vlatko Andonovski, has announced to 23 players who will represent the country in this World Cup. will have Alex Morganplayer for San Diego FC and Megan RapinoeOl Reign player and winner of the Golden Ball in 2019.

The selections that complete the group E son Netherlands and Portugal. These teams will meet on Sunday July 23 at 02:30.

Background

The selection US was crowned as champion of the world in the years:

To the list of champions add up Germany with two titles Norway y Japan with a single championship.

The United States soccer team celebrates its last Women’s World Cup in 2019. Photo: EFE

results of the day

The selection of Swiss defeated 2-0 to the Philippines, early this Friday July 21 for the first date of group A. The goals of the national team markedBachmann from a penalty and Piubel in the second part of the match.

In the second game of the day, Spain won 3-0 to Costa Rica for group C. The goals marked Aitana, Esther and Valeria Del Campo at their own goal.

