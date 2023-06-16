The United States defeats Mexico 3-0 and will play the final of the League of Nations against Canada – Diario La Página

The Mexican National Team suffered a 3-0 defeat against the United States in the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League, from Las Vegas, and showed one of the worst performances in recent years.

The United States began with an offensive proposal in the first moments, although Mexico also generated danger at the feet of Jesús Gallardo, who left Henry Martín close.

The Americans, after a few minutes of uncertainty, found the key on the wings, from the hand of Sergiño Dest, who caused damage in the rear.

Although Pulisic was the one who did the most damage on the flank, against Edson’s mark and even fell short of opening the scoring, at minute 22.

The dominance of the United States became present as the minutes passed on the Las Vegas pitch and ended with Christian Pulisic’s goal.

At 36′, Pulisic appeared in connection with Reyna and, after an error by Edson Álvarez, the Chelsea striker struck down Memo Ochoa to increase Diego Cocca’s nervousness.

El Tri was left without a reaction against the Americans and during the first half, there was not a player who managed to shoot on goal.

The second part after a bad start by César Montes, Weah took the left wing and overtook Víctor Guzmán. The Valencia forward sent a cross for Pulisic who only pushed the ball, despite Jorge Sánchez’s mark.

After 63 minutes, Mexico appeared for the first time in the area, but Santi Giménez and Edson Álvarez failed to finish.

A kick from César Montes on Folarin Balogun generated this fight, where Montes was expelled, like McKennie, which provoked the fans.

At minute 77, Sergiño Dest took the entire Mexican defense and set up Ricardo Pepi, who beat Memo Ochoa.

A new fight in the last moments caused the expulsion of Dest and Gerardo Arteaga, with which the match ended in a nine against nine.

With this result for Tri, Diego Cocca puts his position at risk for the Gold Cup.

The United States, for its part, will play the grand final against Canada, while Mexico will play the match for third place, against Panama.