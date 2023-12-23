The United States detained 242,000 migrants at the border

The latest figures from Customs and Border Control (CBP) show that US immigration authorities detained over 242,000 migrants and asylum seekers at the southern border in November. This represents a slight increase of less than 1% compared to October, but continues the trend of high arrivals of migrants on the border with Mexico in recent months.

November marked the third month with the most migrant apprehensions at the border in the last 14 months, according to CBP data. The majority of people arrested, over 191,000, attempted to cross into US territory irregularly.

CBP’s acting commissioner, Troy Miler, stated that the agency faces a “significant challenge” and urged the US Congress to approve more resources to improve border security and national security. He emphasized that immigration levels remain historically high.

In November, CBP recorded over 64,811 arrests of individuals from Mexican nationality, followed by Venezuelans with 34,063 arrests and Guatemalans with 26,299. The data also showed a 10% increase in migration from Guatemala compared to October, as well as a 16% decrease in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. This decline comes just over a month after the US resumed deportation flights to Venezuela after years of freezing this practice. In September, before deportation flights resumed, over 66,000 Venezuelans were arrested at the border.

Despite efforts by the Democratic Administration to limit the arrival of migrants to the border and restrict access to asylum, the desired effect has not been achieved. The global increase in the movement of people motivated by the search for better economic opportunities in the US and fleeing various social and political crises in America and other parts of the world has contributed to this influx.

Specifically, Venezuelan migration has become the largest human displacement worldwide, with over 7.7 million Venezuelan migrants and refugees, according to UN data.

The data indicates the continued challenges and complexities at the southern border, as immigration remains a pressing issue for both the US government and the international community.

