The United States expands the blockade of Chinese chips?He blasted TSMC’s old enemy to do this

The U.S. government intends to step up its technology blockade against mainland China in the near future, including restrictions on the export of AI chips and semiconductor equipment, as well as regulations on exports to Huawei. It is rumored that the CEOs of the three major chip factories of Intel, Qualcomm, and NVIDIA have all gone to Washington to clear the way in an attempt to reduce the intensity of the Biden administration’s chip controls. In this regard, former legislator Guo Zhengliang pointed out on the 23rd that Intel threatened the Biden administration with political donations and Ohio votes.

The Zhongtian program “Global Vision” pointed out on the 23rd that Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, and Huida CEO Huang Jensen all wanted to lobby the Biden administration to ease restrictions on US chip exports. In particular, Gelsinger mentioned that without orders from Chinese customers, the necessity of establishing a chip factory in Ohio would be greatly reduced;

Guo Zhengliang bluntly said that among the three major chip companies, Intel is the most powerful. What he meant was to ask the Democratic government, “Do you want to vote for the swing state of Ohio? Don’t you need to raise funds?” Guo emphasized that Intel now wants to make special chips for import into China, but it has not said anything yet; Huida currently has A800 chips, and Huang Renxun’s remarks are more academically biased.

In addition, Guo Zhengliang also mentioned that if Biden wants to comprehensively suppress the import of chip-related equipment from mainland China, he will basically destroy all relevant Chinese companies. In particular, YMTC said recently that “the US ban on us not only does not sell new products, but also cuts off the supply of old products.”

Guo Zhengliang finally concluded that Biden may not be able to figure out what kind of situation the technology war has caused, and to what extent the technology industry and supply chain between China and the United States have been disrupted.

(China Times News Network Yu Chuan)

The post The United States expands the blockade of Chinese chips? He blasted TSMC’s old enemy to do so appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

