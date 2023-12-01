The United States government warns about new scams

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued a warning about a surge in scams related to gift cards. Criminals are reportedly targeting unsuspecting individuals by posing as businesses or government agencies and asking them to purchase gift cards, only to then demand the card numbers and PIN codes in order to drain them of their value.

According to the FTC, no legitimate business or government agency will ever ask customers to pay with gift cards. They advise people to always keep a copy of their gift card and store receipt, as this will aid in reporting gift card scams to the relevant company and seeking a refund.

The most common tactics used by scammers include creating a sense of urgency, threatening dire consequences if payment is not made, and specifying which gift card to purchase and from where. They often target popular gift cards from eBay, Google Play, Target, or Apple, and may direct victims to specific stores like Walmart, Target, CVS, or Walgreens.

Once the victim has purchased the gift card, the criminals pressure them to provide the card number and PIN code, which they then use to access the money deposited on the card.

The FTC advises that in the event of a scam, it is crucial to inform the gift card company as soon as possible. They stress that the timeline of the scam is not as important as reporting it and seeking a refund.

It is essential for the public to remain vigilant and be wary of any requests for payment via gift cards, and to report any suspicions of fraud. The FTC continues to monitor and investigate these scams in an effort to protect consumers from falling victim to such schemes.