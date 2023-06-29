The United States had no mercy on Saint Kitts and Nevis – Diario La Página

The City Park of Saint Louis was packed for the second test of the USMNT in the Gold Cup, this time the rival was a Saint Kitts and Nevis that on paper looked very diminished. And not just on paper

Practically from the beginning of the hostilities, the United States set the tone for the actions that sooner or later gave the first goal to BJ Callaghan’s team through Djordje Mihailovic at 11 minutes into the game. Almost immediately, at 14 ‘Bryan Reynolds made the second and the USMNT did not give the Caribbean people a break.

The gale came and the goal of Saint Kitts saw the third goal of the Americans fall through Jesús Ferreira at minute 15 in a good overflow from the right. And it was the same Ferreira who at 25 made a pipe to the goalkeeper Archibald who could not do anything to avoid the fourth.

With Ferreira’s win and double, the teams went to halftime, which was only a breather to gain momentum for the USMNT and the calm before the storm for the Caribbean.

Jesús Ferreira finished his work with the third in his account at 49 minutes after a good play between Mihailovic and Cowell.

The ‘half dozen‘

At 71′ Brandon Vázquez missed the sixth goal for the USMNT with an open goal, but BJ Callaghan’s men did not give up the attack. The half dozen was a matter of time and it came through Mihailovic, who signed a double at 79 ‘.

The impressive exhibition of the USA had the famous three ‘G’: won, thrashed and liked.