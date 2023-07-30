Home » The United States remains on alert for heat waves and floods – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
The United States remains on alert for heat waves and floods

Nearly 200 million people in the United States are under a heat advisory or flood warning, or watching high temperatures spread, according to the National Weather Service.

The institution said a dangerous heat wave began to scorch the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Thursday and will continue through the weekend. Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding are possible in areas of the Northeast and South, New England, and South Florida. Meanwhile, the string of record temperatures will persist in the Southwest and Midwest, the forecast indicated.

“This phenomenon is hitting all the big cities,” said Bob Oravec, principal meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

Scientists have long warned that climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, will lead to more prolonged episodes of extreme weather.

The prediction of continued excessive heat comes after the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service declared July 2023 to be the hottest month on record.

On Thursday, hot and humid in major cities on the East Coast, including Washington, DC; Philadelphia and New York City created a wind chill of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius).

