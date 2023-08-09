The United States returns 42 archaeological pieces to Italy

The New York justice system returned to Italy on Tuesday 42 smuggled archaeological pieces worth 3.5 million dollars that were recovered in the American metropolis, the world center of antiquities trafficking.

The rare works, some dating back 2,500 years, were returned to Italian authorities by US investigators at a ceremony in New York, according to a statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“We continue to repair the damage caused by decades of highly organized antiquities smuggling networks throughout Italy,” Bragg said, adding that “more than 200 works of art have been returned” to Rome since he took office in 2022.

The general of the Carabinieri (Italian gendarmerie) Vincenzo Molinese celebrated “the great success of the investigation thanks to the Italian-American collaboration.”

Among the recovered works is a vase from the Italian region of Apulia dating from 335 BC, which had been stolen from a burial ground in the south of the country.

The work was seized in July from a private collector in New York.

Two Etruscan tile paintings from 440 BC were looted in central Italy in the 1980s before ending up in the hands of a dealer, who sold them in 1992 to a New York collector couple for $1.6 million.

In the cultural and economic capital of the United States, home to great museums such as the Metropolitan and the auction houses Christie’s and Sotheby’s, the Manhattan prosecutor’s office has been carrying out a campaign to return looted works from around the world since 2017.

Under the tutelage of prosecutor Bragg, more than 1,000 pieces worth $185 million have been returned to 19 countries.