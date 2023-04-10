The United States announced this Monday that a missile destroyer is sailing through waters near some islands in the South China Sea that Beijing is fighting with countries in the area, in full escalation of tensions due to high-intensity Chinese military maneuvers around Taiwan with which rehearses a fence to the island. The Chinese Army was quick to condemn the maneuver and send out warning planes.

According to a statement released today by the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Milius is sailing “close” to the Spratly Islands, which China disputes with the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei, in an exercise in defense of “freedom of navigation consistent with international law.”

In particular, the text adds that the ship carries out “normal operations” in the twelve nautical miles (the limit established by the UN to designate the sovereignty of a state in maritime territories) of the Mischief reef, in the Spratly, which China has occupied and which is disputed by Taiwan, the Philippines and Vietnam. “Illegitimate claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to freedom of navigation,” the US statement added, in a veiled reference to Beijing.

The Chinese Army, for its part, condemned the incursion, which is not the first time it has occurred, and reaffirmed its “indisputable sovereignty” over the area. “The USS Milius illegally entered the waters near the Spratly Islands without the approval of the Chinese government,” Tian Junli, spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA, Chinese Army), said today in a statement posted on the Chinese government’s website. Ministry of Defence. According to Tian, ​​the PLA’s Southern Theater of Operations organized “naval and air forces to track and warn” the US warship.

The President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., assured today in parallel that the four new military bases to which the United States will have access in the Asian archipelago will not be used to “attack” China, local media reported. “If nobody attacks us, they have nothing to worry about because we are not going to attack them. The only thing we do is continue to reinforce our territory and the defenses of our territory,” Marcos said, referring to China in statements collected by the ABS-CBN television channel.