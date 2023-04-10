Home News The United States sends a destroyer to waters disputed by China – Diario La Página
News

The United States sends a destroyer to waters disputed by China – Diario La Página

by admin

The United States announced this Monday that a missile destroyer is sailing through waters near some islands in the South China Sea that Beijing is fighting with countries in the area, in full escalation of tensions due to high-intensity Chinese military maneuvers around Taiwan with which rehearses a fence to the island. The Chinese Army was quick to condemn the maneuver and send out warning planes.

According to a statement released today by the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Milius is sailing “close” to the Spratly Islands, which China disputes with the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei, in an exercise in defense of “freedom of navigation consistent with international law.”

In particular, the text adds that the ship carries out “normal operations” in the twelve nautical miles (the limit established by the UN to designate the sovereignty of a state in maritime territories) of the Mischief reef, in the Spratly, which China has occupied and which is disputed by Taiwan, the Philippines and Vietnam. “Illegitimate claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to freedom of navigation,” the US statement added, in a veiled reference to Beijing.

The Chinese Army, for its part, condemned the incursion, which is not the first time it has occurred, and reaffirmed its “indisputable sovereignty” over the area. “The USS Milius illegally entered the waters near the Spratly Islands without the approval of the Chinese government,” Tian Junli, spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA, Chinese Army), said today in a statement posted on the Chinese government’s website. Ministry of Defence. According to Tian, ​​the PLA’s Southern Theater of Operations organized “naval and air forces to track and warn” the US warship.

See also  The CCP's zero-epidemic prevention has brought serious consequences to the protests in many places | CCP virus | Omicron | Zero measures Shenzhen

The President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., assured today in parallel that the four new military bases to which the United States will have access in the Asian archipelago will not be used to “attack” China, local media reported. “If nobody attacks us, they have nothing to worry about because we are not going to attack them. The only thing we do is continue to reinforce our territory and the defenses of our territory,” Marcos said, referring to China in statements collected by the ABS-CBN television channel.

You may also like

They had a great experience at Chiquiprofesionales

Aldi: 110 years of cheap groceries | Economy...

President Karis: laws made on the run must...

They recover two stolen motorcycles in Neiva

New Era, New Journey, New Great Achievement·Looking at...

Munich: Two men are run over by S-Bahn...

Costa Rica detects malaria outbreak in the Caribbean...

Evacuations advance in areas surrounding the Nevado del...

Basketball, the Under 15 – Abruzzo National Youth...

Attorney asks the JEP to review the concept...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy