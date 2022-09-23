Original title: The unity of knowledge and action promotes the normalization and long-term effect of party history learning and education

————————— Before editing —————————

In celebrating the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we will thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions to visit Sichuan, fully implement the deployment of the 12th Provincial Party Congress and the Provincial Party Committee Work Conference, and efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. At the critical moment of developing, going all out to fight for the economy and engaging in construction, Wang Xiaohui, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, visited Guang’an for investigation and guidance, and gave us great encouragement for the city to do a good job in the current and future work.

On September 21, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held an (expanded) meeting to make arrangements for the in-depth study and implementation of the instructions of the provincial Party Secretary Wang Xiaohui when he came to Guang’an for investigation. Call on party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres in the city to deeply understand Secretary Wang Xiaohui’s concern for Xiaoping’s hometown, care for the people of Guang’an, and expectations for the city’s work, and to unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Provincial Party Committee, and unify them to Secretary Wang Xiaohui The important instructions of Chongqing Municipal Government will be fully implemented, and efforts will be made to demonstrate new actions and create new achievements in the journey of accelerating the construction of a Sichuan-Chongqing cooperation demonstration zone, building the northern sub-center of the Chongqing metropolitan area, and building a socialist modernized Guang’an in an all-round way.

From today onwards, this newspaper will launch a series of reports, focusing on the echoes of the cadres and the masses in all parts of the city who thoroughly study and implement the spirit of Secretary Wang Xiaohui’s instructions, concentrate their efforts, work hard, take responsibility, and pay close attention to implementation. stay tuned!

In the early morning of September 21, the staff of Deng Xiaoping’s Hometown Administration started a busy day. With the National Day approaching, they are busy implementing epidemic prevention and control measures, posting National Day tour tweets, and accepting online reservations from tourists.

“Xiaoping’s hometown is a valuable red resource. In the normalized and long-term party history learning and education, we must guide the majority of party members and cadres to inherit the red gene, continue the red blood, and draw the strength of forging ahead, so as to better forge ahead in the new journey and contribute to the new era.” Wang Xiaohui, secretary of the provincial party committee, was still in the ear, and all the staff in the city’s party history learning and education front were very excited.

“Secretary Xiaohui fully recognizes the protection and utilization of Xiaoping’s hometown, and also puts forward new requirements for our next work. We will further play the role of the city’s main position in the study and education of party history. Carry out the ‘Spring Story’ publicity group’s ‘Five Progress’ activities, taking Comrade Xiaoping’s great deeds as the starting point, and vividly tell the history of the 100-year struggle of the Chinese Communist Party.” Li Junfei, director of Deng Xiaoping’s Hometown Administration, told reporters.

As a national cadre training platform, Sichuan Xiaoping Cadre College is an important position for the city’s party history study and education.

“The college will strictly implement the spirit of the provincial party secretary Wang Xiaohui’s investigation in Guang’an, focusing on hardware construction and environmental improvement on the one hand, and curriculum development and cooperation and exchanges on the other.” Zhao Zebo, executive vice president of Sichuan Xiaoping Cadre College, introduced that since the beginning of this year, the college has actively overcome Due to the adverse effects of the new crown epidemic and the continuous high temperature, the wall chart operation, the reverse schedule, and the construction of the second phase of the project are fully promoted, and strive to be fully completed by the end of 2023. In addition, while improving the quality of the campus environment according to local conditions, and striving to build a humanistic campus, a garden campus and a smart campus, the college will make full use of Guang’an’s unique red cultural resources to focus on Xiaoping’s hometown, Huaying Mountain Uprising, Hongyan spirit, The spirit of reform and opening up and the construction of “double circle” and other characteristic focuses, vigorously develop characteristic high-quality courses in the form of strong alliances and publicity, continue to strengthen in-depth cooperation with Chongqing Hongyan Link and other units, and continue to develop high-level and meaningful Sichuan The Chongqing-Chongqing cooperation joint teaching line provides high-quality “teaching packages” for promoting the normalization and long-term effect of party history learning and education, and further polishes the “golden signboard” that the college has been included in the National Cadre Party Education Base Recording Catalogue by the Organization Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

“We regard consolidating and expanding the achievements of party history learning and education as a long-term political task, and fully implement the relevant deployments of the central government, provinces and cities, and promote the normalization and long-term effect of party history learning and education.” The appeal of learning and education, in-depth promotion of the construction of “one place, one product” in grassroots theoretical education in the city, and normalizing the activities of party history learning and education in enterprises, rural areas, communities, institutions, and campuses, and continue to make a “spring story” Brands such as the publicity group, promote the study of the party history, the knowledge of the party history, and the use of the party history in the whole society. At the same time, the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee also focused on the organic integration of the implementation of the spirit of the sixth party congress of the city and the continuous consolidation and expansion of the achievements of party history learning and education, integrating party history propaganda into the theme propaganda, and planning “Forge ahead 2022” and “go all out to fight” “Economic Construction” and other special columns, comprehensively show the mental state of cadres and the masses under the leadership of the Municipal Party Committee to act, fight on the wall, run hard and work hard, and the vigorous and upward development trend of Guang’an, gather the whole city to think in one place, work hard to make, A powerful force twisted into a rope.

The history of the glorious party reflected its original intention and it was time to forge ahead. After the profound baptism of ideals and beliefs and the profound refinement of ideology and theory, the majority of party members and cadres have expressed that the direction of continuous struggle is more clear, the energy to overcome difficulties is more full, and the passion for starting a business is becoming more and more high. The spirit, the drive to “break”, and the courage to “create” promote the implementation of various tasks and achieve results, and strive to show new achievements in the journey of accelerating the construction of the Sichuan-Chongqing cooperation demonstration zone, building the northern sub-center of the Chongqing metropolitan area, and comprehensively building the socialist modernization of Guang’an. As, to create new performance. (Guang’an Daily reporter Du Chang)

(Editors in charge: Peng Qian, Gao Hongxia)

Share for more people to see