The unity of the nation is the real nuclear power of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

On the completion of 25 years of Pakistan’s nuclear explosions, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the enemies always try to attack the forces and the people, the unity of the nation is the real nuclear strength of Pakistan.
Web Desk: In his message on Takbeer Day, the Prime Minister said that Takbeer Day was an expression of determination that we are free and will remain free, our freedom, independence, national dignity and defense are dear to us, Nawaz Sharif said. By making domestic defense impregnable, Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Islamic world and the seventh in the world.
The Prime Minister further said that Benazir Bhutto forgot political differences and showed unity for the motherland. When it comes to Pakistan, our political differences, interests and divisions are all over.
It should be remembered that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out nuclear explosions in response to India’s nuclear explosions and gained the honor of becoming the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and the seventh nuclear power in the world.

