The Universe of Literary Creation, a book that every writer should read

Since the 1980s, when Isaías Peña Gutiérrez wrote a column entitled “Arca” in El Tiempo’s Sunday Readings, he was concerned with making Colombian writers visible, putting them on the board of Latin American letters.

Jose Miguel Alzate

It is a book addressed to all the people in Colombia who have the word as a raw material in their daily activities, who with it build imaginary worlds, who use it to express their vision of the society in which they have had to live, who make it a powerful weapon to denounce social injustices and with it they invent stories that will remain in the collective memory. Why do I say in the title of this column that it is a book that every writer should read? Simple: because it teaches to improve literary content, to handle language with idiomatic neatness, to have respect for syntax, to make correct use of semantics, and to master grammatical rules. But, above all, because it is a pleasant walk through the great works of universal literature.

The book is titled The Universe of Literary Creation (Ariel). Its author is Isaías Peña Gutiérrez, a man born in the town of Saladoblanco, department of Huila, who has dedicated his life to training writers. The first step to do so was taken forty-two years ago, when he created the first Writers’ Workshop in Colombia at the Central University of Bogotá. Pedagogical experience that quickly spread to other higher education centers and, over time, was consolidated with the opening at that university of a specialization in narrative creation and, later, an undergraduate and a master’s degree in literary creation. Lawyer from the Externado de Colombia University, his passion for the word made him move away from codes and paragraphs to dedicate himself full time to literature.

Bedside book

The universe of literary creation is a text that should become the bedside book for every person in Colombia who wants to write things that, due to their perfect harmony in the construction of the sentence, cause an impact on the reader. It is that Isaías Peña Gutiérrez has left in these pages the fruit of a life dedicated to the investigation not only of our literature, but of all the stylistic currents that have occurred in this field of art in the world. Just as he speaks authoritatively about The Ingenious Hidalgo Don Quixote de la Mancha, by Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, he does so about provincial writers in whom he has discovered literary talent and, of course, an imaginative capacity to structure characters that come to life in a story or in a novel.

To write well, intellectual training is required, as well as knowledge of literary art. Good readings, those that open windows to improve the style, help us to perfect the use of the language. The Universe of Literary Creation, by Isaías Peña Gutiérrez, is one of those books that must be read if you want to use words masterfully. And, above all, if you want to learn to use punctuation marks effectively, know where an interjection can be inserted in a text, where a vocative opening produces literary brilliance, how to use a conjunction or at what moment a sign of exclamation or one of interrogation gives prose expressive force. On these points, the author recommends reading Anton Chekhov and also Guy de Maupassant.

A teacher

Isaias Pena Gutierrez

Photo: Internet socket

Isaías Peña Gutiérrez is what is called a true teacher. With his literary wisdom, with his concern for teaching to write well, with his knowledge of what morphosyntax is and how in a sentence it is essential to correctly handle the subject, the verb and the predicate, he opens horizons to those who work with the word to achieve not only plot density, but also so that what is written reaches permanence over time. As he says in the prologue, in The Universe of Literary Creation he explores “the multiple and complex process that creating a narrative text means.” He is more: he explains narrative techniques, grammatical rules, the correct use of the gerund, the ugly of Dequeism and how you can avoid falling into the gallicado.

Someone who wants to be a writer achieves literary perfection not only by reading a lot, but by paying attention to the construction of sentences, the proper handling of interjections, care in punctuation, the semantic perfection of the prose and, most importantly, to keep the narrative pace. Peña Gutiérrez is explicit when he says that the narrator’s voice must have “a tone, a rhythm, a timbre, a melody, a harmony”. The book, of course, is important both for those who write fiction and for those who approach social reality through literature. It teaches them how the physical description of characters is achieved, what are the seams in literary style, why language should have a poetic cadence, and when parentheses or brackets can be used.

The keys

A recommendation for those who, using the word, try to create fictional worlds: if you want to achieve a complete command of the narrative language and a perfect use of all the tools that the language offers, read The universe of literary creation. Here are the keys to writing sentences that make aesthetic sense. To teach it, Isaías Peña Gutiérrez read authors such as Fedor Dostowieski, Tomas Man, Gustav Flaubert, Ernest Hemigway, Edgar Allan Poe, William Faulkner, Julio Cortázar, Jorge Luis Borges, among others. In those readings he discovered how a character is created. In this regard, he affirms: “His voice, his way of being, his education, his ideology, his religious beliefs, his limitations, must be present in the writer at the time of creating them.”

Since the 1980s, when Isaías Peña Gutiérrez wrote a column entitled “Arca” in El Tiempo’s Sunday Readings, he was concerned with making Colombian writers visible, putting them on the board of Latin American letters. He did it with the conviction that only by talking about them was it possible for his books to appear on the shelves of bookstores. Many authors who barely dared to publish his works found in his critical gaze a stimulus to continue writing. Just as he mentioned the authors of the Boom, he talked about those who published his first book. At that time he shared a page with one of his great friends, Ignacio Ramírez, who was writing a column called Literalúdica at the time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

