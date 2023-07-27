Title: Egyptian Host Promotes Cultural Exchange at Universiade 2023

Date: July 27, 2023

The Universiade, much more than just a sports competition, offers an opportunity for global cultural exchange and mutual learning, stated Liu Zhengxi, an Egyptian host. Over the years, it has become a remarkable platform for university athletes from all corners of the world to come together and simultaneously showcase their athletic skills and embrace diverse cultures.

On July 26th, the launching ceremony of the “Blooming Youth – World University Athlete Humanities Exchange Activities” took place at Sichuan University in Chengdu. Gathering esteemed guests, athletes, and delegates, the event aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of various cultures.

Liu Zhengxi, also known by his Chinese name Muhammad Jihad, expressed his excitement about this multifaceted event. Currently pursuing a master’s degree at the School of Broadcasting and Hosting Arts of Communication University of China, Liu Zhengxi acknowledged the Universiade as an excellent opportunity for global youth to interact and develop mutual respect.

Speaking to reporters, Liu Zhengxi revealed his surprise at witnessing many foreign participants communicating fluent Mandarin. “Athletes from various countries have arrived in Chengdu one after another. What surprised me is that many foreign friends are communicating in Chinese,” he said. As a result of his extended stay in China, Liu Zhengxi himself is proficient in Mandarin. However, he was thrilled to see fellow athletes embracing Chinese language and culture.

Appreciating the rich history and cultural heritage of the language, Liu Zhengxi expressed hope that more foreign participants would develop a love for China and its language through this Universiade. Chinese language holds immense value due to its extensive relevance in modern society, he added.

Liu Zhengxi could barely contain his exhilaration as the Universiade approaches. “The Universiade is about to open, and I am looking forward to it!” he exclaimed enthusiastically. He expressed particular interest in watching the table tennis and swimming competitions, eagerly awaiting the display of skills and unique styles by the participating athletes.

For Liu Zhengxi and numerous others, the Universiade is not just a sporting event but an occasion to unite people from diverse backgrounds and cultures. Through this international gathering, young minds can foster connections, deepen their knowledge of different cultures, and appreciate the beauty of global harmony.

As the Universiade 2023 commences, it serves as a testament to the collective efforts made by participants worldwide, highlighting the significance of cultural exchange and mutual learning in sport events of this grand scale.

