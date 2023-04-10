Fernando Lopez Milan

Quito, Ecuador

Once again the universities confusing the papers. Once again showing that they do not know clearly what their role in society is. Again acting as political movements. Once again censoring those who do not share the institutional position.

In 2020, the University of Barcelona was sentenced “for violating the right to ideological freedom and freedom of expression of its professors and students, and the right to education of the latter” (ABC Newspaper, October 5, 2020 ). This sentence is the result of a complaint filed by the Universitarios por la Convivencia platform that accused the University of Barcelona, ​​and other Catalan universities, of having violated these freedoms by issuing a public manifesto in favor of the freedom of the prisoners of process.

“The ruling begins by recalling that the University is not an institution of political representation and that, As a public institution, it is subject to the duty of neutrality. It also invokes the doctrine of the Constitutional Court according to which public institutions do not enjoy the fundamental right to freedom of expression, which is a right of individualsand, “for this reason, the aforementioned Manifesto cannot have coverage in the ideological freedom and expression”, as the University alleged.

The ruling establishes that the requirement of neutrality is precisely the condition for the exercise of such freedoms by their genuine holders, who are nothing but individuals, teachers and students in this case. Without such neutrality, one incurs, as he points out, in an undesirable confusion of administrative and political functions, which implies the impairment of equality and pluralism of ideas and beliefs” (ABC Newspaper, October 5, 2020).

The principles invoked in the judgment against the University of Barcelona are the same as those defended in the Inform the Calf, from the University of Chicago, on the participation of the university in political and social action (1967). This Report establishes that, although the university trains critics, it is not the critic and that By assuming a political position on a current issue, you are censoring the minority that does not agree with the point of view adopted by the institution.

The Kalven Report recalls that the field of activity of the university is teaching and research and that by exercising collective action, it ceases to fulfill its fundamental mission to assume a second-rate political role.

This, assuming a second-rate political role, is what the Ecuadorian universities that have They publicly demonstrated against the latest presidential decree on the possession and carrying of weapons (They already did it before, serving as a logistical base for the members of the indigenous movement that in the years 2019 and 2022 rose up against the government). And, by meddling in political action, they have violated the fundamental rights of students, teachers and workers who do not agree with the institutional position.

No. Ecuadorian university students do not realize this, or do not want to. Politics, and they know it, pays more than academic activity. How they have confused the academy with politicsIt is not surprising that, in the 21st century, the repertoires of social protest continue to be, as in the eighties of the last century, the means to resolve administrative and academic issues.

Gatherings, taking over spaces, graffiti, manifestos, open letters, protest music, “Bolívar’s swords for Latin America”; and also, “Rebellion -not the interest in learning or dedication to research and study- is the raison d’être of the university student”, are common expressions of university life. Political, open or hidden; but just that. Unfortunately, only that.

Meanwhile, thought continues to be stifled and freedom repressed, and our first Nobel laureate in science gets tired of waiting for the date of his birth. If things continue this way, he has at least a hundred years to wait.