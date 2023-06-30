The University of Lomé now has an International Language Center and an educational and administrative unit with 1,200 places

The president of the University of Lomé, prof. Dodzi Komla Kokoroko proceeded this Thursday, June 29, 2023, to the official handover of an educational and administrative block of 1200 places to the Department of Academic Affairs and Education (DAAS) and to the inauguration of the International Language Center of Lomé (CI2L).

Baptized teaching block 2 of the University of Lomé, this building makes it possible to really increase the reception capacity of the University.

The University of Lomé wants to be a center of excellence and aims to be among the best in French-speaking Africa. We have a number of challenges to overcome, including the problem of seating. In 2022, we have 15,500 seats, in January 2023, we increased the University’s reception capacity to reach 17,500 seats. Today, the inauguration of this building is part of this dynamic of increasing the University’s reception capacities,” said Prof. E. Batchana, Director of the DAAS.

The building is composed of a room exclusively dedicated to defenses, plural rooms, 2 conference rooms dedicated to scientific activities among others.

“One of UL’s challenges is also the issue of research. Research beyond activities must be presented at forums and we only have two dedicated rooms for this purpose, the Confucius Auditorium and the University Auditorium. Today, with the reception of this building, we are also increasing the reception capacity in terms of research resources. We have a 200-seat room that will allow researchers to present the results of their research, also to allow all development actors to come and present their projects. Also, we have dedicated a room to defenses which will be made available to students free of charge, ”added the professor.

He also affirmed that the University of Lomé is now part of the modernity of times.

The Center International de Langues de Lomé (CI2L), for its part, comprises three departments, in particular the department for teaching international and local languages, the department for international language aptitude tests, the department for training in the Master’s degree in high-level conference.

It was set up following an observation. “We have noticed that the Togolese learn English for about ten years but most of them cannot speak it. The world today is very mobile and people travel a lot, sometimes to study abroad, sometimes to do business. And to do all this, you need international languages. It is with this in mind that the idea was born of having an International Language Center in Lomé which at the same time answers Togolese language questions effectively, helps them take international language tests and also do the promotion of local languages”, explained Prof Komla Avono, Director of CI2L.

This center, he concludes, is no longer a dream but is functional.

Rachel Doubidji

