The University of Lomé pays tribute to Professor Gnansa DJASSOA – TOGOTOPNEWS

The Faculty of Human and Social Sciences of the University of Lomé has been organizing since Thursday, April 13, 2023, an international scientific symposium in tribute to Professor Gnansa DJASSOA, Teacher-Researcher in psychology, specialty general and clinical psychopathology.

Placed under the theme: “Psychology in the countries of the South: challenges, practices and perspectives”, this two-day meeting will allow the university community to celebrate the services that the professor has rendered for the development of psychology in Togo.

Indeed, Professor Gnansa DJASSOA is the first clinical and health psychologist in Togo. He is also the initiator of applied psychology at the University of Lomé.

“This department has existed for more than 20 years and we thought we would pay tribute to it by organizing this symposium. He succeeded in laying a solid foundation for this discipline at the University of Lomé. Today, there are a large number of students who have graduated from this department and who are in high positions both in Togo and elsewhere, “said Bito Kossi, head of the Applied Psychology department, chairman of the committee organization of the symposium

Along the same lines, the 1st Vice-President of the University of Lomé, Prof. Komla Batawila, indicated that Gnansa DJASSOA has devoted several aspects of its research, teaching and scientific productions to clinical psychology in connection with appropriate themes. . “He has helped to enhance the image of the University of Lomé, to invest in people as well as in the training of health professionals and teacher-researchers,” he added.

The 1st vice-president of the University of Lomé thus congratulated the professor for all the laudatory results that he obtained.

After talking about the difficulties he has encountered, Professor Gnansa DJASSOA said that the psychologists at the University of Lomé are the only gift that God has given him.

He also thanked the authorities of the University who marked the way and supported him.

It should be noted that professors and teachers trained by Professor Gnansa DJASSOA also testified to his rigor and his efforts made for the development of psychology in Togo. Professor Gnansa DJASSOA is 86 years old.

Rachel Doubidji

