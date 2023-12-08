Home » The University of Pennsylvania will lose $100 million if its president does not resign and change its stance on anti-Semitism
Controversy Erupts as Donor Withdraws $100 Million Donation to University of Pennsylvania Over Anti-Semitism Stance

Renowned businessman Ross Stevens, the founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Asset Management, has made headlines after withdrawing a donation of approximately $100 million to the University of Pennsylvania (Penn). The move comes as a protest against the institution’s handling of anti-Semitism on campus and the controversial testimony of the university’s president, Liz Magill.

Stevens’ attorneys have alleged that Penn violated agreements related to the university’s anti-discrimination policies. In a letter sent to the university, it was stated that Stone Ridge’s limited partnership agreement had been violated for failing to adhere to rules against discrimination and harassment.

The controversy stems from Penn’s stance on anti-Semitic positions, with Magill recently testifying before the House Education and Workforce Committee, stating that whether such expressions on campus are considered prohibited depends on the “context.” This statement has sparked intense debate, with Stevens and Stone Ridge expressing dismay over Penn’s approach to anti-Semitism and its permissive stance on hate speech targeting Jews.

The withdrawal of the donation is conditional on Magill’s replacement as university president, as reported by Fox Business. This move underscores the seriousness of the situation and has raised questions about the future of the university’s leadership and policies regarding discrimination and harassment.

Magill, in response to the negative reaction, released a video clarifying her stance against harassment and discrimination. She stressed that a call for the genocide of the Jewish people is “threatening, profoundly,” and would be considered harassment or intimidation. She emphasized her commitment to promoting a safe and supportive environment at Penn and the need to “clarify and evaluate” campus policies.

This is not the first time Stevens has expressed disagreement with Penn’s policies. He previously redirected a separate $100 million gift from the Penn School of Business to the University of Chicago, citing concerns that the institution was prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) over academic excellence.

The developments at Penn highlight the growing tensions surrounding anti-discrimination policies and the need for clarity and accountability in addressing issues of discrimination and harassment on college campuses. The outcome of this controversy could have far-reaching implications for the university’s leadership and its relationship with donors.

