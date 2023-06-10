Home » The university professor and philosopher Nuccio Ordine – Calabria has died
News

The university professor and philosopher Nuccio Ordine – Calabria has died

by admin
The university professor and philosopher Nuccio Ordine – Calabria has died

He was 64 years old, one of the leading experts on the work of Giordano Bruno

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – COSENZA, JUNE 10 – Nuccio Ordine, 64, philosopher, essayist and professor of Italian literature at the University of Calabria has died. Ordine had been hospitalized for a few days in serious condition in the intensive care unit of the Cosenza hospital after he had been taken ill and had lost consciousness while he was in his home in Rende (Cosenza).

Nuccio Ordine was known and appreciated as one of the leading experts on the work of the astronomer, theologian and thinker Giordano Bruno and on the Renaissance. Originally from Diamante (Cosenza), he had recently been awarded the Princess of Asturias 2023 award for Communication and Human Sciences, an award that should have been given to him next autumn. In addition to teaching Italian literature at the University of Calabria, Ordine had also been Visiting Professor in foreign universities such as Yale (USA), the Sorbonne (Paris), the Cesr of Tours (France), the Aie in Paris, the Warburg Institute ( England) and the Max Planck Society in Berlin.

Doctor honoris causa of the Pontifical University of Comillas, he had published numerous books and was president of the Centro Studi Telesiani, Bruniani e Campanelliani of Cosenza.

Collaborator of the Corriere della Sera and author of essays, in 2013 he published L’utility of the Useless, a volume translated into 32 languages.

Tomorrow, from 3pm to midnight, the funeral home will be set up in the University of Calabria, in Rende. (HANDLE).

See also  Harbin: Bathing theaters and other places are suspended, social catering service units are suspended_Hangzhou Net

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy