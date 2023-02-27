Daniela Ospina continues to give something to talk about on social networks. This time he shared a photograph from ten years ago, in 2013, when she was only twenty years old and was pregnant with her eldest daughter, Salome. This was long before she rose to fame.

Although in the photograph she has the same beautiful face that characterizes her, it is possible to see a little of what he was before in his early relationship with James Rodríguez and when nobody had her on the radar as a model and influencer.

Hoy, In the body of Daniela Ospina there are not a few traces of her pregnancy and before every day her slender figure in a bathing suit looks more beautiful. SHowever, there is no shortage of critics who criticize it for stretch marks and other normal blemishes.

Daniela was recently enjoying a sunny day in Miami, the city where she lives, and her boyfriend was with her there, who did not miss an opportunity to take some pictures of her and admire her beauty. However, La paisa published on her Instagram account an image where she appears lying sunbathing in a white bikini and with an unprepared gesture.

After publishing these photos, the businesswoman commented that He received all kinds of comments criticizing his stretch marks.

Daniela Ospina’s response to those who criticize her body

Not all bodies are the same, and When a woman becomes a mother, she goes through many changes, both hormonal and physical.mainly on the skin where stretch marks appear, which are basically scars left by pregnancy on the abdomen, hips, buttocks and other parts.

In this way, just as many of the followers of the Antioquia highlighted her body, others launched negative comments. Therefore, James’s ex-partner through some stories on her Instagram account, He referred to the issue of stretch marks.

“Yesterday I received many messages from women where they talked about stretch marks. AND honestly at some point in my life it was part of one of my insecurities. Today I wear them with love and work to improve many parts of my body and especially my health, but the nature of women is definitely wonderful. Of course we must accept ourselves and also love ourselves, take care of ourselves and that when you look in the mirror it is what you personally want to see, “Daniela wrote.

Ospina demonstrated with her publication that she is a woman who accepts herself as she is, but still He works to find his best version, despite the offensive comments.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that the model has received this type of criticism, recently one of the Internet users told her “you have a man’s face”, which surprised Daniela, who decided to respond decently. “Surely it is not the face that you like the most and you are correct, but that is why you should not be so contemptuous with your words. I invite you to look beyond and speak from love so that language is more beautiful. I send you a giant hug ”, answered the paisa.