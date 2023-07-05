The Unresolved Island Dispute Between the US and Mexico: The Case of the Northern Archipelago

Mexican Struggles for Sovereignty Over California’s Santa Catalina Island Raised Again

In a symbolic protest to highlight the social rights struggles of Chicanos, a group of uniformed men from the Berets Cafes, made up of Americans of Mexican origin, raised the Mexican flag over Santa Catalina Island for three weeks in September 1972. Although not a formal invasion, the act reignites the historical claim of Mexico over the islands of the Northern Archipelago, known in the US as the Channel Islands.

The claim is rooted in the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo of 1848, which ended the US invasion of Mexico and forced Mexico to cede 55% of its territory to the US. However, the treaty did not include the islands of the Northern Archipelago. “Although the Mexican claim is politically unfeasible today, for some Mexican law is still valid,” explained international law expert, Juan Carlos Velázquez.

The islands, including Santa Catalina, were not a key territory in themselves, but were a part of the US objective of seizing the California coast. The rising power of the US in the 19th century sought ways to access the Pacific, but the territory belonged to Mexico at the time. Despite attempts to purchase the territory, Mexico did not accept any sale agreements.

In 1845, the US undertook the invasion of Mexico, leading to the capture of Mexico City in 1847. The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was then signed in 1848, resulting in Mexico ceding Alta California to the US. However, the treaty had a general wording regarding the new border limits between the two countries and did not specifically mention the islands of the Northern Archipelago.

It was not until the 1890s that the issue of the islands sparked debate again in Mexico. In 1942, President Manuel Ávila Camacho formed a commission to analyze the sovereignty of the islands based on the treaty. The commission determined that there were no elements to support Mexico’s claim, and Mexico never filed a formal petition.

In 1978, both the US and Mexico reached an agreement on their maritime boundaries, further solidifying the US’s control over the islands. Despite the historical claim, the Mexican government has not made any direct requests to the US to reclaim the islands.

The recent act of raising the Mexican flag over Santa Catalina Island serves as a reminder of the ongoing debates surrounding the historical claim of Mexico over the Northern Archipelago. While the claim may seem politically unfeasible today, it raises questions about the legacies of colonization and the complex nature of borders and sovereignty.

