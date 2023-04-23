The Unsolvable Problem – Mashriq TV

Encroachment by mafia in Peshawar and establishment of encroachments in places and new places is a serious problem which has not been controlled despite lakhs of claims and efforts, it has become a normal thing. Due to which people including women, children and the elderly are facing severe difficulties. The proliferation of roadside rickshaws near BRT stations has become a new problem, causing problems to commuters. Ironically, the district administration neither takes action against these illegal stands nor Nor is there any provision for handcarts.Even in women’s markets, shopkeepers have made it a habit to set up temporary encroachments. Women face severe difficulties in shopping. In Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there has been talk of an anti-encroachment campaign in every period of government, but except for one period, Peshawar has not been seriously cleared of encroachments, unfortunately immediately after this successful campaign. The encroachments started again gradually, which is the reason for the neglect of the authorities and the complicity of the subordinates. Today, no area of ​​Peshawar city is free from encroachments. And no political government has the courage to face the opposition of the influential class such as traders. This matter is in its place, but at the moment the caretaker government is established in the province, there is no such compulsion except to face temporary pressure and protest. It is not a big deal if he decides, we think that if concrete and big steps are difficult to clean Peshawar from encroachments, then at least markets and footpaths should be opened for pedestrians. It is said that in this way the small entrepreneurs will be affected and their jobs will be in danger. However, this is also a public problem that needs to be solved by moving these people to a suitable place.