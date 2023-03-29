During the hearing of the application regarding the date of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Chief Justice said that the court only needs assurance from both sides, that the elections should be peaceful, transparent and fair. The government will remain peaceful. Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial said that the parties themselves should evaluate what is good for the people or not. The Constitution of Pakistan is not only for making and bringing down the government, keeping in mind the life and happiness of the people. He said that the current situation is very alarming, elections can be held only when the conditions are favorable, facts cannot be turned away, the government and PTI should decide what is best for Pakistan. Unfortunately, instead of fighting political issues in the houses and arenas, political battles are now being fought in the courts. If we look at the elections, constitutionally and legally, there is no obstacle or ambiguity in it, but the kind of political conditions created. The real problem is the ongoing process of confusing the elections More than that, the problem is that none of the parties is willing to sit down and settle matters through dialogue. Unfortunately, either he will not stay or we will not stay. Constitutionally and legally, the court will decide the matters, but apart from the legal points, the remarks of the Chief Justice regarding the situation cannot be ignored and if seen, the real problem is not constitutional and legal, but the situation, which party They are in a hurry to conduct the elections, they are not willing to cooperate in improving the situation and want to conduct the elections in their own way, while the ruling parties and the coalition parties are in favor of elections at their own will and time. If the parties are not ready, how and how can the Election Commission ensure the conduct of the elections, a strange situation has been created in which the state of willingness and refusal has been created at the same time. Also be on hand with election needs and arrangements If there is a situation of standing still, there is no automatic system of elections. The only solution to this problem is to sit together and settle matters by mutual consensus. In these circumstances, the court may end up giving advice rather than giving a decision. The Chief Justice’s remarks are the only solution to the election dispute until the parties are willing to do so. And the tactics of extending the date of elections and possible postponement of the elections on the fixed date will continue to be used. As far as the question of holding the elections is concerned, regardless of the constitutional and legal debate, the way it has been made into a game, there will be no room for it. The best thing that can happen is that the general elections should be announced some time earlier and it should be agreed to hold the elections simultaneously in the whole country so that neither now nor in the future, when the terms of the two provincial assemblies are completed, the elections are held again. The issue of starting a series may arise if it is decided by the Supreme Court Man, no responsibility, but now that the case is under hearing there, if the court can play a role in it and find a solution to the crisis, then it will be a great national service, after which the seriousness and tension of the political situation can automatically decrease. Is. There is a need to understand the situation that the ongoing political chaos in Pakistan is spreading the impression in the whole world that the Pakistani nation is going through the most dangerous period in its history and that the political chaos and the economic crisis have seriously threatened its future. has been plagued, there are obstacles in the continuation of the judicial process and the institutions related to the establishment of peace and harmony are also facing difficulties in performing their duties. The extent to which these conditions are dangerous does not need explanation. For the safe future of the country, it is necessary to leave no stone unturned in the full implementation of the constitution and the law, and to ensure that the government’s actions and accountability process are kept free from any suspicion of political revenge, while the opposition also fully enforces the constitution and the law. Ensure compliance and fulfill your responsibilities in national affairs according to the requirements of patriotism, because this country belongs to all, it is the common duty of all to maintain it and to raise the flag of its honor and greatness in the world.