Home » The Unusual Boat-Truck Sailing Adventure Through Southern Florida: A Cuban Tiktoker’s Surprise Journe
News

The Unusual Boat-Truck Sailing Adventure Through Southern Florida: A Cuban Tiktoker’s Surprise Journe

by admin
The Unusual Boat-Truck Sailing Adventure Through Southern Florida: A Cuban Tiktoker’s Surprise Journe

Cuban Tiktoker Surprises Followers with Boat-Truck Sailing through Southern Florida Channels

A boat-truck sailing through the incredible channels of southern Florida surprised dozens of followers of the Cuban tiktoker known as El_Durako.

In a video published on his profile on the popular platform TikTok, El_Durako explained that the boat-truck is “the hardest thing in the Florida Keys”, referring to the unusual invention which navigated through a canal.

Internet users have speculated that the boat was designed by Cubans, but this information has not been confirmed.

The boat-truck is dredge-shaped and equipped with two spaces, the driver’s cabin and a bed for sailors to rest and enjoy the sea.

Several followers of El_Durako’s page pointed out that the “Cubans in Florida elevate every experience to another level”.

The video has gained significant attention and admiration, showing the creativity and ingenuity of the Cuban community in Florida. It seems that El_Durako’s followers can continue to expect unique and unexpected content from the adventurous tiktoker.

See also  When does Gabi Suazo's Toulouse play?

You may also like

Nanjing, Jiangsu: Multi-department cooperation uses “mechanical + manual”...

More than 500 new US sanctions against Russia...

Prison sentence for former Austrian Prime Minister Kurz!...

Four police officers died after helicopter crash

Xi Jinping presided over the fourth meeting of...

Leverkusen celebrates their next victory and sets a...

Idjessi Metsoko officially signs for Viktoria Plzen –...

Blinken, after his visit to Milei: “Argentina can...

Sven Mary slams Sammy Mahdi after his response...

Chilean tourist was found dead in a hotel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy