It was one of Vladimir Putin’s rituals of power. Every year in December, the Russian president used to gather about five hundred Russian and foreign journalists for a press conference lasting at least four hours. It was both a physical and a political performance for a president he wanted to impress.
On December 12, for the first time in twelve years, the Kremlin announced the cancellation of the press conference scheduled for this year, without providing explanations or a new date. Only the covid had caused the cancellation of the event two years ago. Last year, after three swabs, journalists were welcomed as usual, despite the increasingly intense tensions over Ukraine.
Today all of Moscow is wondering about the reasons for this decision. Considering that there is no longer a single independent newspaper in Russia, Putin had nothing to fear from a confrontation, and in any case he is generally perfectly capable of handling the boldest questions posed by international journalists.
Uninspired speeches
So it is on the president’s communication strategy that we need to focus.
Since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Putin has been rather absent by the standards of a president at war. He gave a few (not always inspired) speeches, attended a meeting with some carefully selected mothers, and paid a visit to the bridge over the Kerch Strait that connects Crimea to Russia to show that it had been repaired.
In short, a small thing. Many point out that Putin has never visited the troops at the front or the newly annexed territories in eastern and southern Ukraine.
On the other hand, his Ukrainian colleague Volodymir Zelenskyj publishes a video a day, has visited the front several times and has transformed communication into a weapon of war, whereas Putin has often changed register.
It’s strange behavior for a president who has previously shown himself shirtless astride a horse and has shown no fear of head-on collisions in ice hockey.
A simple explanation could be that nothing goes as planned in Ukraine. The Russian army backed down around Kiev, counteroffensived in the east, and lost Chersonesos after having just proclaimed it Russian territory for all eternity.
The only thing that works for the Kremlin is the bombing of cities and infrastructure. These actions are praised on propaganda television broadcasts, but it is hard to believe that Putin would brag about his cruelty towards civilians whom he called brothers a few months ago.
Furthermore, a good part of the annual conference was devoted to everyday issues to show a president close to his citizens, and today it would be surreal if Putin spoke on minor topics considering that Russia has already lost tens of thousands of men in Ukraine.
Perhaps in this way Putin wants to hide the reality, but the partial mobilization and the flight of hundreds of thousands of Russians abroad have shown that the Russian population is more informed than we thought. Ultimately the president’s silences say more than any speech: they are the sign of his failure.
