It was one of Vladimir Putin’s rituals of power. Every year in December, the Russian president used to gather about five hundred Russian and foreign journalists for a press conference lasting at least four hours. It was both a physical and a political performance for a president he wanted to impress.

On December 12, for the first time in twelve years, the Kremlin announced the cancellation of the press conference scheduled for this year, without providing explanations or a new date. Only the covid had caused the cancellation of the event two years ago. Last year, after three swabs, journalists were welcomed as usual, despite the increasingly intense tensions over Ukraine.

Today all of Moscow is wondering about the reasons for this decision. Considering that there is no longer a single independent newspaper in Russia, Putin had nothing to fear from a confrontation, and in any case he is generally perfectly capable of handling the boldest questions posed by international journalists.

Uninspired speeches

So it is on the president’s communication strategy that we need to focus.

Since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Putin has been rather absent by the standards of a president at war. He gave a few (not always inspired) speeches, attended a meeting with some carefully selected mothers, and paid a visit to the bridge over the Kerch Strait that connects Crimea to Russia to show that it had been repaired.

In short, a small thing. Many point out that Putin has never visited the troops at the front or the newly annexed territories in eastern and southern Ukraine.