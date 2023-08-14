The Unusual Surge in Tornadoes in Puerto Rico: Is Climate Change to Blame?

Unusual Increase in Tornadoes Hits Puerto Rico

In an unexpected turn of events, meteorologist Ada Monzón has revealed that Puerto Rico has experienced an unusually high number of tornadoes in recent months. Between July and August, two tornadoes touched down in the northwestern part of the country, a phenomenon seldom witnessed on the island. Monzón, a renowned scientist, believes that this increase in tornadoes can be attributed to several factors, including an excessively hot air mass generated since the end of April due to a marine heat wave in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Meteorological Service (SNM) has confirmed that a tornado hit the city of Aguadilla, causing damage to various structures. Monzón, referring to climate change, states that although it is challenging to directly attribute these recent tornadoes to climate change, it cannot be ruled out either. As temperatures continue to rise, storms are expected to increase in intensity and frequency, as reported by the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Climate Change (IPCC).

Alongside rising temperatures, other factors contribute to tornado formation in Puerto Rico, such as tropical waves and the mountainous terrain of the Central Cordillera. The collision between trade winds and mountain ranges creates unstable air masses that trigger tornadoes. Monzón emphasizes that sea breezes further exacerbate these conditions, resulting in a highly unstable environment conducive to tornado formation.

Contrary to popular belief, tornadoes are not limited to the northwest and southwest regions of Puerto Rico. Reports indicate that tornadoes have also been observed in Las Piedras, Bayamón, Adjuntas, Arecibo, Lajas, Trujillo Alto, Manatí, Lares, Moca, Aguada, Mayagüez, Caguas, and Guaynabo. Most tornadoes on the island are categorized as EF0, with wind speeds ranging from 65 to 85 mph. However, recent tornadoes in Arecibo in 2022 and Aguada in July 2023 were classified as EF1, with wind speeds reaching 86 to 110 mph.

Liam Inglés, another meteorologist from the SNM, highlights that Puerto Rico’s topography does not typically support the formation of intense and long-lasting tornadoes seen in other parts of the United States. Nevertheless, the ideal conditions in the northwest of Puerto Rico this year have provided favorable circumstances for tornado development. Inglés explains that a tornado is essentially a column of air extending from the base of a thunderstorm to the ground. Given the specific conditions present in the region, two tornadoes occurring closely together this year is unusual but does not necessarily indicate a long-term trend.

Furthermore, increasing ocean temperatures surrounding the island may have contributed to the emergence of tornadoes. Inglés mentions the prevalence of tropical waves that bring gusty winds, creating an additional factor in tornado formation.

However, accurately detecting and predicting tornadoes in Puerto Rico remains challenging for the SNM. Their radar system, located in Cayey at an elevated height, struggles to accurately capture ground-level conditions where tornadoes form. Lack of sufficient wind stations across the island further complicates the issue.

To combat this, the SNM now relies on evaluating the damage caused by tornadoes to assess their intensity. Social media has played a role in increasing public perception of tornado activity, as more people are able to record and share videos capturing tornadoes in action. However, this does not replace the need for accurate reporting and early warning systems.

Both Monzón and Inglés advise citizens to prioritize their safety during tornado events. Strong winds associated with tornadoes can propel dangerous objects such as zinc plates, posing significant risks to lives. In the event of a tornado, individuals should seek shelter immediately, call 9-1-1, and provide information about the ongoing meteorological event. Those caught in vehicles during a tornado should halt and take cover inside the vehicle, as projectiles can shatter windows.

As tornadoes continue to manifest on the island, it is crucial for authorities to enhance detection and prediction capabilities to safeguard the public. Additionally, initiatives focused on climate change resilience must be prioritized to mitigate the future impact of tornadoes and other extreme weather events in Puerto Rico.

