Original title: Science and Technology Museum giant screen theater upgrade unveiled

News from our newspaper (Reporter Niu Weikun) The China Science and Technology Museum will be closed from today until the 23rd (New Year’s Eve to the second day of the new year), and will open normally from the 24th to the 27th (the third day to the sixth day of the new year). During the opening period, the newly upgraded giant screen theater was opened for trial operation for the first time.

After the trial operation, the giant-screen theater, the dome theater, the 4D theater and the dynamic theater jointly welcome guests. There are 23 special effects movies every day, and 14 movies are shown. The movies cover aerospace, animal science, environmental protection, etc., satisfying different ages. The viewing needs of audiences at various levels. Among them, audiences who buy dome movie tickets at 10:00 and 13:40 every day can also experience the astronomy class before the screening of “Winter Night Starry Sky”, and jointly look for the little rabbit in the sky-“Lepus”. The “Space” exhibition hall is also getting a new look in the Spring Festival. At present, the exhibition hall has updated the display content of Chang’e-5, Tianwen-1, Beidou Navigation and China Space Station, bringing more new aerospace achievements to the audience.

(Editors in charge: Chi Mengrui, Gao Xing)

