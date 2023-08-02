The Urgent Importance of Strengthening Basic Research for High-Level Sci-Tech Self-Reliance and Self-Improvement

Title: China Prioritizes Basic Research to Achieve Technological Self-Reliance and Innovation

Date: February 22, 2023

Seeking truth magazine editorial department

China has demonstrated significant advancements in scientific and technological achievements over the past decade. From the successful lunar mission of “Chang’e” to the exploration of fire by “Zhu Rong,” the nation has made groundbreaking progress in frontier areas such as quantum information, stem cells, and brain science. The Chinese government recognizes that self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology are essential for national prosperity and security.

Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, China has placed innovation at the forefront of the country’s modernization drive. Scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement have been identified as strategic pillars for national development. Consequently, there has been a concerted effort to accelerate scientific and technological innovations and achieve historic, holistic, and structural changes.

The vital role of basic research in achieving high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement cannot be overstated. Basic research serves as the foundation for the entire scientific system, addressing technical challenges, and facilitating breakthroughs in cutting-edge technologies. It plays a decisive role in promoting the integration of technology and the economy.

As the dynamics of science and technology evolve, interdisciplinary integration is progressing, and research paradigms are undergoing profound changes. To keep pace with international scientific and technological competition, attain high-level technological self-reliance, and foster high-quality development, it is crucial to prioritize and strengthen basic research from its source and base.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China highlighted the urgency of strengthening basic research, encouraging free exploration, and promoting originality. On February 21, 2023, the Political Bureau of the 20th Central Committee held a collective study session on strengthening basic research. General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over the study and emphasized the strategic significance of boosting basic research. He stressed the need to enhance forward-looking, strategic, and systematic arrangements for basic research, deepen reform in the research system and mechanism, construct advanced platforms, foster talent development, engage in international cooperation, and create an innovation environment conducive to basic research.

To achieve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and support the construction of a world science and technology power, it is essential to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important article on strengthening basic research. This should be done in conjunction with the study and implementation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the overarching theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Such efforts will contribute to laying a solid foundation for achieving high-level scientific and technological self-reliance.

Acknowledging the progress made, General Secretary Xi Jinping highlighted the achievements in basic research and original innovation in his speech at the 20th Academician Conference of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the 15th Academician Conference of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the 10th National Congress of the China Association for Science and Technology. He commended the strengthened overall strength of basic research, substantial advancements in disciplines like chemistry, materials science, physics, and engineering, and major breakthroughs in frontier directions such as quantum information, stem cells, and brain science. Additionally, he acknowledged the successful completion of significant basic research tasks, including the sampling and return of extraterrestrial celestial bodies by “Chang’e-5.”

China has a history of prioritizing basic research, evident from the “March into Science” call after the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The subsequent implementation of initiatives like the “863 plan,” “climbing plan,” and “973 plan” further augmented the country’s research capabilities. Under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a more prominent position has been given to basic research and the development of original innovation capabilities, as highlighted in important speeches and conferences.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the significance of strengthening basic research to overcome technical challenges and maintain the ability for independent innovation indefinitely. By emphasizing the importance of basic research, China aims to ensure the country’s continued progress in core technologies and strategic emerging industries. This, in turn, will solidify its position among the world‘s leading innovative nations.

In conclusion, China recognizes that strengthening basic research is vital to achieving high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement. By emphasizing originality, encouraging free exploration, and promoting strategic arrangements, the country aims to foster a supportive environment for basic research and consolidate its position as a global leader in science and technology.