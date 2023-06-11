The US accused Cuba of hosting a Chinese spy center

That “intelligence collection facility,” the appearance of which the White House did not specify, was allegedly renovated in 2019, according to the declassified information.

Based on this information, it is clear that Washington had information on China’s espionage activities in Cuba since 2019 or even before.

This declassification of new information comes after The Wall Street Journal published on Thursday that China and Cuba had reached an agreement to build a large spy center on the island, something that the Cuban Executive categorically denied.

At first, the White House called that information from The Wall Street Journal “inaccurate”; but later agreed to give details to the press.

The publication of the information from The Wall Street Journal caused Biden to be showered with criticism from the Republican opposition, especially from representatives in Congress from Florida, where a large part of the Cuban exile lives.