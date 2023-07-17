The US allocates 30 million dollars for an immigration program in the countries of the Northern Triangle

The US ambassador to El Salvador, William Duncan, and representatives of the governments of the Northern Triangle countries of Central America signed an agreement on Friday for the implementation of a program to “address the causes” that motivate the citizens of these nations to migrate illegally.

The US Embassy reported that it is an initiative with a “holistic approach” that has horticultural production and trade facilitation as its central point, which will be implemented in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

He explained that the regional project, with a fund of 30 million dollars, seeks to directly and indirectly support more than 130,000 people from the three countries and improve business processes such as customs systems and procedures, and the application of measures in the framework of the Trade Facilitation Agreements (TFA) in force.

In addition, according to the source, it seeks to strengthen sanitary and phytosanitary risk management systems and regional harmonization and the strengthening of horticultural value chains on farms to “stop economic pressures in favor of migration.”

The entities in charge of the program are: the Corporation of Exporters of El Salvador (Coexport), the Guatemalan Association of Exporters (Agexport) and the Honduran Foundation for Agricultural Research (FHIA).

In addition, the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), Purdue University and the World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO), pointed out the diplomatic headquarters.

