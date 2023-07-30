Home » The US and South Korea carry out exercises with a US nuclear submarine
The US and South Korea carry out exercises with a US nuclear submarine

The US and South Korea carry out exercises with a US nuclear submarine

The US and South Korea conducted an anti-submarine drill on Saturday, involving the US nuclear-powered submarine USS Annapolis, which arrived at the naval base on the South Korean island of Jeju on Monday.

“This exercise was prepared to strengthen US and South Korean response capabilities and bolster interoperability in preparation against North Korean submarine infiltrations amid increasing threats from North Korean missile provocations,” the statement said. South Korean Navy, cited by Yonhap.

The South Korean destroyer Yulgok Yi I, equipped with Aegis missiles, and the Yi Sun-sin submarine also took part in the maneuvers, which took place south of Jeju.

This Monday, Pyongyang would have launched two ballistic missiles of an unknown type into the Sea of ​​Japan, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff. with RT

